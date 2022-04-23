Hit the art gallery trail with ARTBO Weekend 2022

There’s still time to hit the art gallery trail this weekend with the ARTBO Fin de Semana, and fully immersive cultural event that consists of 7 circuits all interconnected with free public transportation. Beginning in the historic district with the Museum of Modern Art Miguel Urrutia (MAMU), Fundación Gilberto Alzate Avendaño (FUGA), Espacio Odeón and colonial art museum Santa Clara Museum to alternative art spaces in La Macarena (Espacio El Dorado; NC-Arte; LIA Faro; SN maCarena; Alonso Garces, Museo Artes Visuales Universidad Jorge Tadeo), as well as MAMBO and Museo Nacional.

Coinciding with the first weekend of the Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBo), ARTBO Weekend also marks the return to a full in-person edition, and event hosted by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce. In the La Macarena/Centro circuit, make sure to visit the Bogotá Planetarium with an installation by multi-format artist NIETO titled Tragarse el universo, cagar una hormiga (Swallow the universe, shit an ant).

In the locality of Teusaquillo five galleries are participating (Salón Comunal; Museo de Arte de la Universidad Nacional; Casa Tinta; Taller Trez; mor charpentier) and the circuit extends from Calle 38 to 57, including Park Way and San Luis.

Among the more popular circuits is the gallery district of San Felipe where a host of venues are showcasing works by emerging and upcoming artists. In this district make sure to visit SGR Galería, SKETCH, Instituto de Visión; Doce Cero Cero Galería; Espacio KB; LGM Galería; Adrián Ibáñez; Plural Nodo Cultural.

Chapinero Norte/Central includes the both start-ups and established galleries representing many of Colombia’s internationally renowned artists, among them Galería El Museo; Galería La Cometa; Casas Riegner; Galería Sextante/Taller Arte Dos Gráfico; Casa Hoffmann; FORO.SPACE and Beatriz Esguerra Arte. Galería El Museo is hosting a retrospective of painter and sculptor who, this month, celebrates 90 years of age.

All exhibition spaces will stay open on Sunday until 6:00 pm – with buses running every 15 minutes. Admission to all venues is also free during his art weekend.

For the full itinerary and listing of participating galleries, visit: www.artbo.co