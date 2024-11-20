Medellín’s “Fico” Gutiérrez pushes to ban Escobar-themed merchandise and narco-tours

Medellín’s mayor, Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez, is leading a campaign to ban the sale of merchandise and tours that glorify the city’s infamous drug lord, Pablo Escobar. Gutiérrez has spoken out against the proliferation of t-shirts, caps, and other memorabilia depicting Escobar, calling it a misguided attempt to profit from the legacy of one of Colombia’s most notorious criminals.

“It is absurd that some find it entertaining or profitable to sell merchandise celebrating the worst criminal this country and the world have seen. I will not accept this,” Gutiérrez declared. He has also endorsed a bill presented by Congressman Cristian Avendaño that seeks to prohibit the commercialization of items associated with convicted drug traffickers. Gutiérrez urged Congress to approve the legislation swiftly and pledged Medellín’s support for the initiative.

The Mayor’s remarks come amid a surge in narco-tourism in Medellín, particularly in Comuna 13, once one of the most violent neighborhoods in the city. Over the past decade, the area has transformed into a symbol of resilience and creativity, drawing nearly 900,000 visitors in the first half of this year alone. Tourists are lured by attractions such as the outdoor escalators, which were installed to ease the lives of residents in its steep hills, and the Grafitour, a mural-led journey through the community’s complex history.

A narrative of hope and progress, however, is being overshadowed by a growing obsession with Medellín’s narco-past. Actors dressed as Escobar, like Mario – who has portrayed the drug lord since 2018 – pose for photos with tourists eager to indulge in a fictionalized version of the city’s history. Mario told El Colombiano how the idea originated: “It all started when my kids suggested I dress up as Pablo. I got a fake mustache and a wig, and it took off from there.”

Local residents and cultural leaders are concerned about the commercialization of Escobar’s image and its impact on Medellín’s reputation. Jhon Martínez, spokesperson for the cultural group Residentes de la 13, warned of the dangers of unregulated commerce and the implicit glorification of narco-trafficking.

Beyond Comuna 13, Escobar’s shadow looms over other landmarks in the department of Antioquia, including Hacienda La Manuela, his former lavish retreat on the shores of Guatapé Reservoir. Once a symbol of excess and named after his daughter, La Manuela has become a tourist attraction with visitors navigating the estate’s shores and hearing tales of Escobar’s reign of terror. While some view these sites as historical markers, even though they have been reduced to ruin, critics argue they perpetuate a distorted image of Medellín and its people.

According to a recent article in El Colombiano, as tourism continues to grow in Colombia’s second-largest city, “the original idea of reclaiming the narrative of Comuna 13 is being overwhelmed by a mercantile frenzy and fictional accounts tying this territory to drug trafficking.”

For Mayor Gutiérrez, the stakes are clear: Medellín’s future cannot be built on glorifying its darkest chapters. “This city should be known for its art, culture, and innovation—not for its past criminal exploits,” he stated. The mayor’s firm stance resonates with many locals who want to preserve Medellín’s progress while rejecting any celebration of Escobar’s legacy.

As Medellín moves forward with the determination of its residents, the challenge lies in balancing a historical reality with the aspirations of a city striving to promote its innovative architecture and socially inclusive infrastructure while at the same time ensuring that stories of resilience and transformation are not eclipsed by an apology to crime and violence. “The souvenirs are an insult to victims,” believes Gutiérrez.

