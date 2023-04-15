Swiss’ Edelweiss Air adds two Colombia destinations

The Zurich-based leisure airline Edelweiss Air will make its Colombia debut from November 22, 2023, with a fight that includes Bogotá and Cartagena. The subsidiary carrier of SWISS, and member of Lufthansa Group, will operate the flight twice a week, on Wednesday and Sunday. Edelweiss Air was founded in 1995 and flies to destinations in the US, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America, Middle East, and Africa. The airline has an extensive European network.

The Colombia flight will be serviced by an A340-300 aircraft. The aircraft has a capacity to transport 314 passengers. Edelweiss Air (WK) has started offering tickets to Bogotá and Cartagena on its official website: flyedelweiss

The entry of Edelweiss into the Colombian market offers travelers the opportunity to fly to another European capital with a brief stop-over in Cartagena. The other airlines connecting the Colombian capital with continental Europe and UK are Avianca with direct flights to Munich, London, Barcelona and Madrid. Lufthansa flies daily to Frankfurt, and KLM to Amsterdam with a stop in Cartagena. Spain is also serviced by flagship Iberia and Air Europe. For the winter season 2023, Spain’s Plus Ultra Lineas Aereas will also operate a Madrid-Bogotá-Cartagena-Madrid flight three times a week.

Air France offers a daily non-stop Paris Charles de Gaulle-Bogotá flight, and Turkish Airlines flies Istanbul – Bogotá – Panama – Istanbul.

With the Bogotá and Cartagena additions, Edelweiss Air’s long-haul route map covers 23 destinations, including Cape Town, Kilimanjaro and Maldives, among others.