Words to the Wind: Bogotá celebrates 20 years of Libro al Viento

As part of Bogotá’s 486th anniversary, the District Institute of the Arts (Idartes) is honoring two decades of Libro al Viento, the city’s flagship reading program. For María Claudia Parias, director of Idartes, Libro al Viento represents more than a reading or book-lending initiative – it embodies the literary and inclusive soul of the Colombian capital.

“The reading promotion project of Bogotá, Libro al Viento, is like the wind itself, an integral part of the city’s essence because it reaches every corner of Bogotá. That’s why we invite everyone to join this celebration, highlighting two decades of stories, characters, and the significance of reading and culture in our city,” Parias said.

Launched in 2004, Libro al Viento was conceived as a way to democratize access to books and cultivate a reading culture in Bogotá, particularly for vulnerable communities and early readers. Over the past 20 years, the program has published 176 titles by 613 authors and printed nearly 5.7 million physical copies. These books are distributed at 174 reading points across the city, including non-traditional locations like bus stops, hospitals, and even prisons, ensuring that literature reaches audiences of all backgrounds.

Access to these books is entirely free. No paperwork is required- readers simply pick a title from a distribution point, read it, and let it “fly” by returning it or passing it on to others.

In addition to its physical presence, Libro al Viento expanded into the digital realm in 2020 through the Idartes en Casa platform. To date, 109 titles are available online, with over 1.4 million downloads globally, bringing Bogotá’s literary spirit to readers worldwide.

Landmark Moments

Throughout its 20-year history, Libro al Viento has reached significant milestones:

2004 : The program launched with Sophocles’ Antigone as its first title, creating pocket-sized editions designed for easy transport and reading.

: The program launched with Sophocles’ Antigone as its first title, creating pocket-sized editions designed for easy transport and reading. 2005 : It supported the Story in Motion contest, marking the fifth anniversary of the TransMilenio transit system and embedding itself in Bogotá’s cultural identity.

: It supported the Story in Motion contest, marking the fifth anniversary of the TransMilenio transit system and embedding itself in Bogotá’s cultural identity. 2007 : During Bogotá’s designation as UNESCO’s World Book Capital, the initiative was recognized for democratizing book access and fostering a love of reading citywide.

: During Bogotá’s designation as UNESCO’s World Book Capital, the initiative was recognized for democratizing book access and fostering a love of reading citywide. 2021 : The Cicla Literaria, a mobile library, began delivering books to parks and public spaces.

: The Cicla Literaria, a mobile library, began delivering books to parks and public spaces. 2023: The program earned the Seal of Good Treatment and Visibility for Translators and the Archiletras de la Lengua Award, recognizing its impact on language and cultural preservation.

A Legacy of Transformation

“After 20 years, Libro al Viento has found a place in the memory and heart of Bogotá,” reflects Parias. “It has become a platform for reading reflection, a strategy that democratizes access to literature, and an intangible heritage of the city.”

By bringing literature to every corner of Bogotá, Libro al Viento continues to inspire readers, connect the city’s localities, and demonstrate that in a capital of nine million residents, one can literally throw words to the wind.