Idartes launches Africa en Bogotá and a Biennale for childhood creativity

This weekend, Bogotá’s cultural scene comes alive with two inclusive festivals, each offering a celebration of art and community. The Africa in Bogotá festival, from October 17 to 20, highlights the rich musical and cultural ties between Colombia and the African continent. Showcasing contemporary African music, documentaries, and artistic collaborations, it promises vibrant performances at the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, the International Biennial of Art for Childhood, from October 15 to 20, focuses on the transformative power of art in child development. Also organized by Idartes – District Institute of Arts – it features workshops, exhibitions, and discussions aimed at fostering creativity and inclusion for Bogotá’s youngest residents.

So let’s start with the inaugural edition of Africa in Bogotá, taking place at three venues: under the dome of the District Planetarium; the iconic Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Municipal Theatre, and open-air La Media Torta stage. Having launched on October 17 and running until Sunday, October 20, Idartes’ most recent festival is rooted in deep historical ties and artistic connections. The event aims to position Bogotá as a cultural reference on the global stage.

The 2024 debut of this festival marks the beginning of an ambitious plan to hold four editions over the next four years, each dedicated to a different African country. This year’s edition is made possible with the support of the French Embassy in Colombia and the Institut Français de Colombie. Through specialized curatorship, each installment will explore contemporary African music and culture while also fostering collaborations with Afro-Colombian artists.

The festival’s central theme – Encuentro con Congo – emphasizes the historical and cultural links between Colombia, Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Events will spotlight the musical traditions of these territories and their shared biodiversity. In addition to musical performances, the festival will feature documentary screenings exploring cultural identity and artists working on environmental causes. These events aim to deepen understanding and dialogue between the continents, reminding audiences that despite geographic distance, shared connections run deep.

The Africa en Bogotá festival is more than just a celebration of African culture; it serves as a platform for creative exchange between African and Colombian artists. Afro-Colombian musicians, inspired by African traditions, will perform alongside their African counterparts, blending influences and creating a dynamic space for artistic innovation. On stage, the powerful ties between African and Colombian heritage will come to life, illustrating the profound impact of the African diaspora on Colombia’s cultural landscape.

The festival’s program includes performances by artists such as Jupiter & Okwess, an iconic band from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, known for fusing traditional Congolese rhythms with modern sounds and Kin Gongolo Kiniata (Congo). Bogotá’s own Cerrero y La Marea will also perform, blending electronic music with the rich traditions of Colombia’s Pacific coast.

On October 19, the Teatro Jorge Eliécer Gaitán will screen the documentary Sur les Chemins de la Rumba and host a conversation on Afro-descendant music’s innovation and preservation. The festival will conclude on October 20 with a grand concert at La Media Torta, featuring a mix of African and Colombian artists, including Ghetto Kumbé, Kombilesa Mi, and DJ Tysha Cee.

Celebrating the cultural ties that unite Colombia and Africa, the Africa in Bogotá Festival offers a unique opportunity to experience vibrant rhythms, traditions, and connections that continue to shape both continents. Check the full schedule at: https://bogota.gov.co/que-hacer/cultura/planes-en-bogota-con-festival-africa-en-bogota-desde-el-17-de-octubre.

As Bogotá embraces African heritage, the International Biennial of Art for Childhood offers a unique opportunity for families to engage with art as a tool for growth and empowerment. The inaugural International Biennial of Art for Childhood is designed to place children at the forefront of the city’s cultural agenda.

Exploring Art and Empowerment with Bogotá’s International Biennale

Inspired from the city’s longstanding Crea and Nidos programs, which have worked for over a decade to engage with children through art, the Bienal Internacional de Arte para la Infancia de Bogotá (October 15 – 20) explores the transformative power of artistic practices in child development and well-being.

By hosting this five-day event, Idartes celebrates the rights of children as cultural stakeholders and part of a broader strategy to enhance Bogotá’s status as an inclusive city for our youngest residents. A rich program of academic and artistic activities are taking place at the Teatro Municipal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán; Planetario de Bogotá; Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano; Cinemateca Distrital,among others. The conferences with leading educators, artists, and cultural agents, offer audiences the chance to greater understand the role of art in shaping the future of childhood.

The Biennial offers a extensive platform for showcasing the contributions of artistic expressions to child development. It promises a range of interactive and transdisciplinary experiences across visual arts, performance, and public space interventions. With a focus on inclusivity, it will cater to children with disabilities and encourage participation from diverse backgrounds.

One of the key components of the event is its academic program, featuring presentations by national and international experts on the intersection of art and child development. Among the invited experts are Gandhy Piorsky (Brazil), a visual artist researching children’s practices, cultures, and symbolic productions; USC professor Beatriz Illari (United States); Evelio Cabrejo (Colombia-France) a linguistics PhD from La Sorbonne, with over 30 years of teaching experience; Artist Alex McCabe (Scotland) who creates inclusive performances and trains educators to eliminate access barriers in the arts; Barbara Pohlenz de Tavira (Mexico), a doctoral candidate with community theater projects in conflict-affected areas; Architect Sara San Gregorio (Spain) who designs playful and creative spaces for children through her studio, Juguetoría; the Lullaby Project (United States) supports international partnerships that engage children and families through music; Anidare (Peru), a social enterprise that focuses on educational architecture and urbanism; and Juegos Translúcidos (Colombia), a collective that explores experimental audiovisual creation using transparency projectors as playful tools.

The lecture series evolves around four main themes: arts and education for childhood, art and inclusion for children with disabilities, interaction between children and the arts, and significant artistic experiences for children. These discussions will not only shed light on global trends but also showcase the lessons learned from Bogotá’s local initiatives.

The Biennial also promises a family-friendly atmosphere, with exhibitions, musical performances, and artistic shows taking place in several venues across Bogotá. The focus will be on creating spaces where children can connect with art in a meaningful and enjoyable way, while also strengthening their bonds with families and caregivers through creative activities.

With the majority of events being free and accessible to all, the International Biennial of Art for Childhood aims to reach more than 13,000 individuals, underscoring the importance of the arts in cultivating culturally aware and engaged citizens for the future.

Enjoy the programme by visiting: https://www.idartes.gov.co/es/agenda/encuentro/bienal-internacional-de-artes-para-la-infancia