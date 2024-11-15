Domo Lleno + RealMix

Bogotá’s grand Planetarium – Planetario Distrital – is set to transform into a hub of digital art and immersive experiences as it hosts the eighth edition of Domo Lleno and the fourth edition of RealMix. For the first time, these festivals will feature a unified program, combining cutting-edge audiovisual productions with interactive workshops, live performances, and a virtual metaverse. The event, organized by the District Institute of the Arts (Idartes), will take place from November 27 to December 1, with virtual exhibitions available until January 27.

Both festivals celebrate the intersection of art, science, and technology, showcasing innovative content designed to challenge traditional modes of storytelling and artistic expression. The dome at the Bogotá Planetarium will be the focal point, offering a unique venue for fulldome projections, where light and sound create an all-encompassing sensory experience.

At Domo Lleno, audiences can expect the premieres of five dome-specific productions created by winners of the District Program for Incentives. These projects include AnimalArk by Colectivo Audiovisual Moat, Vector: Dynamics of an Environment in Crisis by Juan Manuel Franco, and The Cosmic Canoe: All Worlds in One by Ohmio Medialab. These works demonstrate the transformative potential of video art tailored to the dome’s immersive canvas.

RealMix 0.4 adds another layer of innovation, diving into virtual and mixed reality creations. With contributions from 15 national and 15 international artists, including Elder Tobar, who will present Codex Future: Alternate Chapter, this festival explores the boundaries of artistic and technological collaboration. The RealMix metaverse also extends the festival’s reach, allowing audiences from around the world to experience its digital offerings.

The Bogotá Planetarium dome will host a series of live performances and interactive sessions. Highlights include Phases of Interference: Superposition and Memory, a soundscape retrospective of Jacob Kirkegaard’s work, and live acts by artists such as Malitzin Cortés, whose performance reimagines interspecies relationships through sound, and Ana Ruiz, who examines extinct soundscapes and the body as a resonance chamber.

This year’s unified program emphasizes collaboration and innovation, making the Planetarium dome not only a venue but a central character in the festivals’ storytelling. As light, sound, and technology converge, Domo Lleno and RealMix 0.4 promise an unforgettable journey under the dome.

Visit Idartes’ official webiste for more information: www.idartes.gov.co

RealMix 0.4 virtual exhibitions are available worldwide at: realmix.gov.co