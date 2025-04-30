Colombia’s Indigenous Minga descend on Bogotá for May Day Protests

More than 11,000 members of Colombia’s Indigenous communities have arrived in the capital ahead of International Workers’ Day demonstrations on Wednesday, in a show of support for President Gustavo Petro’s stalled reform agenda. Officials expect up to 5,000 more participants in the coming days.

The Indigenous collective, known as the minga, began arriving on Sunday in brightly painted rural buses – known locally as chivas – from the southern departments of Cauca, Nariño, and Putumayo. The mobilization comes as Petro calls on supporters to fill the streets, the same day his government is set to formally present a national referendum to Congress.

Members of the Indigenous Guard have established an encampment on the grounds of the National University of Colombia (Universidad Nacional), the country’s largest public university. Tensions have escalated after reports emerged of machete-armed members of the minga entering university buildings without authorization. Clashes between students and some Indigenous participants have raised concerns among university authorities and city officials.

The Bogotá Mayor’s Office and the city’s Secretariat of Government have coordinated logistics and security for the influx, designating Parque Tercer Milenio, a central public space, as a temporary shelter for the visitors.

“Bogotá welcomes the Indigenous communities mobilizing as part of the National Minga,” said Gustavo Quintero, Secretary of Government. “We reaffirm our commitment to respect, dialogue, and the joint search for solutions.”

Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán has called for permanent and constructive dialogue with the Indigenous delegations, as the city braces for large-scale demonstrations that could impact the capital’s articulated bus system – TransMilenio.

While the universityhad agreed to accommodate Indigenous groups in designated outdoor areas, videos shared on social media appear to show individuals entering faculty buildings without permission. According to the university, on Wednesday, approximately 16,000 people are living on campus.

In response, Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office (Procuraduría General de la Nación) deployed a verification commission to monitor the situation. The delegation includes officials responsible for human rights, Indigenous affairs, and administrative oversight. Its mission is to ensure that rights to education, peaceful protest, and free movement are respected while minimizing disruption to academic activities.

“The commission will assess the conditions for Indigenous guests on campus, without affecting students’ rights or academic operations,” the office said in a statement.

The influx has already disrupted mobility in Bogotá, particularly along Calle 26, a key east-west artery where lanes have been blocked by demonstrators and support vehicles.

Thursday’s May Day events are expected to draw thousands of participants. Marches will begin at 8 a.m. from several points, including one departing from the Bogotá Planetarium toward the La Perseverancia neighborhood. At 9 a.m., the Central Workers’ Union (CUT) will lead a separate march from National Park (Parque Nacional) to Plaza de Bolívar in the historic center.

In addition to labor demands, demonstrators are drawing attention to escalating violence and insecurity in rural areas, especially in southern Colombia, where Indigenous communities have faced displacement, armed conflict, and threats from criminal groups.

President Petro has seen his reforms to labor, health, pensions, and the judiciary stymied in Congress. With legislative progress stalled, Petro has increasingly turned to mass mobilization to push his agenda and maintain pressure on lawmakers..

The referendum is expected to be introduced on May 1 as the Minga occupies the Colombian capital.

The National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC) and other regional councils backing the minga say their presence is both symbolic and strategic.“We are here to denounce the violence in our territories and support the structural changes we have long demanded,” a representative told local media.

While the demonstrations have remained largely peaceful, reports of weapons and unauthorized occupations of university spaces have intensified scrutiny. District officials have urged protesters to respect public spaces, avoid confrontations, and safeguard the rights of Bogotá’s residents and students. Police and dialogue mediators will be deployed across the capital throughout the week to ensur public safety.