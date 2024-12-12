Bogotá’s Ciclovía Nocturna on December 12 embraces Christmas spirit

Bogotá is fully embracing the festive season, and one of the city’s most anticipated events is the Night Bike Ride, or Ciclovía Nocturna. This annual celebration transforms the Colombian capital into a vibrant showcase of lights, sounds, and community spirit, inviting residents and visitors alike to explore Bogotá’s iconic landmarks in a unique and eco-friendly way.

This year’s event, themed “A Golden Route” (Una Ruta Dorada), will take place on Thursday, December 12, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. Over 95 kilometers of designated bicycle lanes and pedestrian-only pathways will be open, offering a safe space for cycling, skating, walking, and reveling in the holiday atmosphere.

The Ciclovía Nocturna is more than a chance to admire Bogotá’s festive decorations; it’s an invitation to connect with the city through physical activity and shared experiences. From the grand avenues that traverse the Colombian capital to the bustling streets of the centro, participants can explore diverse neighborhoods while soaking in the charm of Bogotá’s holiday glow. This year’s route highlights popular corridors, including Calle 170, Avenida Boyacá, Carrera 7, Calle 26, and Carrera 68.

With an expected turnout of over three million participants, the Night Bike Ride showcases Bogotá’s culture of mobility sustainability and community engagement. Families, friends, and solo adventurers alike are encouraged to take part in this special evening, whether they’re cycling home from work or simply enjoying the festive ambiance.

To enrich the experience, the city has organized six activity points where fitness instructors from the “Bogotá en Forma” program will lead recreational exercises. These stations are strategically placed across the city, including hotspots like Avenida Boyacá and Calle 26, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Safety remains a top priority. The event will be supported by security agents and city officials to ensure smooth traffic flow and participant well-being. Riders are advised to maintain moderate speeds, while walkers and joggers should keep to the right to facilitate overtaking. Parents accompanying young children are reminded to stay vigilant, and pet owners are encouraged to keep their furry friends on leashes.

A Celebration of Bogotá’s Landmarks

Touring Bogotá’s landmarks on two wheels during the holiday season offers a fresh perspective on the city’s beauty and its evolving infrastructure. From the historic streets of La Candelaria to the modern hubs of Calles 72 and 116, the event highlights how cycling fosters a closer connection to urban spaces. Whether gliding past illuminated parks or stopping at activity points for a quick stretch, participants become part of a moving celebration that unites Bogotá’s residents in the festive spirit.

Daniel García Cañón, Director of the District Institute of Recreation and Sports (IDRD), emphasizes the special place the Ciclovía Nocturna holds in the hearts of Bogotá’s residents:

“The December Night Bike Ride is one of the most awaited events of the year. This edition promises to be even more extraordinary thanks to the Christmas spirit present at every kilometer. We invite everyone in Bogotá to join this grand celebration, enjoying sports, recreation, physical activity, and the festive atmosphere that brings our city together.”

Plan Your Route: Familiarize yourself with the designated paths and activity points.

Dress Appropriately: Wear reflective clothing and comfortable gear suitable for cycling or walking.

Stay Safe: Follow traffic guidelines, and ensure children and pets are well supervised.

Enjoy the Moment: Take time to admire the festive decorations and make memories with loved ones.

The Ciclovía Nocturna is more than an event – it’s a cherished tradition that underscores Bogotá’s vibrancy and its embrace of inclusive urban events. As the city comes alive with twinkling lights and festive cheer, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than by exploring it on two – or more – wheels.