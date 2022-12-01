Bogotá wants cycling to lead tourism promotion

If there is one activity that unites Bogotanos, it’s cycling. From those who choose sustainable transport to reach work along the capital’s 590-km network of public bike paths, to those who take advantage of the Sunday Ciclovía that connects public parks, historic sites, cultural landmarks, as well as neighborhoods each with unique architectural identities.

Best of all, whether out for a leisurely ride or workout, among Bogotá’s most lauded attractions is its gastronomic diversity, from street food to restaurants ranked among Latin America’s best. With cycling deeply embedded in Bogotá’s inclusive culture, the district’s Institute of Tourism (IDT) has launched an innovative way to promote cycling for both residents and tourists in Bogotá, and the greater Bogotá region.

The latest addition to the city’s expanding tourism portfolio brings together the cycling community’s most recognized tour operators, travel agents, hotels, and cycling-related services to offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore Bogotá on two wheels.

The portfolio was designed for both amateur and advanced riders, and tours run the gamut from exploring Bogotá’s urban grid to touring the capital region, and for the most adventurous, the mountain trails of Guecha and Nemocón. The cycling tour operators count on bilingual staff and the highest safety standards to make sure your experience of Bogotá “is an unforgettable experience of a lifetime,” affirms IDT’s director Andrés Clavijo.

With a peloton of cycling professionals drawing on their expertise to convert Bogotá into a world-class destination for cycling enthusiasts, as well as a comprehensive listing of companies specializing in every aspect of this popular outdoor activity, the district initiative with “Biciturismo” looks to articulate the urban with the rural, offering tourists a unique opportunity to put the city within greater geography, and diverse topography that covers flat surface terrain in the Sabana de Bogotá, and steeper, more demanding uphill routes in the Eastern range.

“Safety will always be our number one priority,” stated professional cyclist Winner Anacona, first Ambassador of the IDT’s “Unforgettable Routes.” For Anacona, safety isn’t just about roads and cycling as a team, but also understanding the physical and psychological limitations of each person. “We want every riding experience to be a pleasant one. This way, words get out that Unforgettable Routes isn’t a competition, but a way to enjoy the local culture, from trying a roadside arepa and agua con panela (sugarcane infusion) to taking in traditional folklore,” highlighted this Tour de France and Giro de Italia sprinter.

The ID has also selected specialized cycling tour operators agents to offer persons with mobility issues both the urban and rural experience from the vantage of two wheels, and part of the district’s lead objective to promote cycling as sustainable and inclusive mobility.

For the complete listing of cycling tours, outings, and options visit: www.bogotádc.travel.com