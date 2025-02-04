Bogotá prepares for first No Car Day of 2025 on Thursday

Bogotá is set to host its first No Car and No Motorcycle Day of 2025 on Thursday, February 6, as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable urban mobility. Under the slogan “Conéctate con Bogotá” (Connect with Bogotá), local authorities encourage residents to explore alternative modes of transportation such as walking, cycling, and using public transit, while emphasizing the importance of respecting public spaces for a more organized, safe, and sustainable city.

The restriction will be enforced from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM, during which private cars and motorcycles will be prohibited from circulating. Unlike previous editions, the city has clarified that certain vehicles will not be exempt, including:

Private media vehicles with yellow plates

Driving school vehicles

Hybrid cars

Taxis with license plates ending in 3 and 4

Vehicles registered under the Pico y Placa Solidario exemption program

To facilitate alternative mobility options, Bogotá will provide 661 kilometers of bike lanes, sidewalks, and 89 kilometers of roads dedicated to Ciclovía. The city’s Shared Bike System, Tembici, has allocated over 3,000 bicycles, accessible from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM via the Tembici app.

TransMilenio, Bogotá’s articulated mass transit system, will play a crucial role in ensuring mobility during No Car Day. The system is set to operate at full capacity during peak hours and will enhance its services during off-peak hours (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM). Additionally, the SITP bus network has been authorized to use all available stops from 4:00 AM to 11:00 PM, ensuring seamless transportation throughout the day.

To accommodate the expected surge in bicycle commuters, the city has designated approximately 70,000 bike parking spaces, including more than 6,000 slots at 26 key TransMilenio stations. These measures reflect Bogotá’s commitment to developing a bicycle-friendly infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to combat traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

Beyond the temporary cycling lanes, Bogotá will offer a total of 630 kilometers of permanent ciclo-routes across various sectors. The emphasis on cycling and walking aligns with the city’s long-term vision of reducing its carbon footprint and fostering a culture of sustainable transportation.

Bogotá’s No Car Day is not just a symbolic event but a critical component of the city’s environmental and urban planning strategy. By limiting motor vehicle use for an entire day, the initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and encourage residents to adopt greener commuting habits.

According to city officials, past editions of No Car Day have successfully cut daily CO2 emissions by thousands of tons and demonstrated the potential benefits of a city designed around people rather than cars. With more than 1.8 million private vehicles and motorcycles off the roads, authorities anticipate a smoother and safer experience for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

As the city prepares for this large-scale mobility experience, officials urge residents to plan their journeys in advance and take full advantage of the expanded transportation options. Whether by foot, bike, or public transit, Bogotáns are encouraged to embrace the opportunity to experience their city in a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable way.

