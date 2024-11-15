Popular al Parque: Bogotá inaugurates popular music festival

Rain or shine, Bogotanos always welcome an opportunity to dance in a warm embrace to their favorite ballads. Following on the heels of Rock al Parque and slate of open-air concerts showcasing diverse musical genres, Bogotá’s District Institute of Arts (Idartes) will host the first-ever edition of Popular al Parque at Parque Simón Bolívar on November 16 and 17. This new festival aims to become another stalwart of the free Al Parque – In the Park – series, reconnecting the Colombian capital with popular musical roots and a vibrant showcase of music that blends traditional and contemporary sounds.

The 2024 inaugural festival will feature 17 renowned artists in the popular music genre, including Jessi Uribe, Arelys Henao, Ciro Quiñónez, Dareshka, and Joaquín Guiller. But Popular al Parque is not only about established stars – the event will also serve as a platform for emerging local talents, offering them the opportunity to perform before Bogotá’s audience. Under the hashtag #BogotáEsPopular, the event seeks to support Bogotá’s grass-roots musical talent, positioning itself as a key cultural event in the city’s calendar. This initiative aligns with the city’s broader cultural goals, creating a space where diverse musical styles, from salsa to gospel, opera to vallenato, converge.

Popular al Parque will offer various rhythms, including Mexican rancheras, corridos, huapangos, Ecuadorian pasillos and valses, Argentine tangos, and zambas. This blend of musical influences reflects the festival’s commitment to honoring Colombia’s rich cultural heritage.

Maria Claudia Parias, Director of Idartes, emphasized the significance of the event within the city’s broader cultural offerings: “This new festival builds on the success of Rock al Parque and other Al Parque events, which have become spaces where people of all generations, tastes, and backgrounds can come together peacefully to enjoy music for free.” Parias also noted that Popular al Parque contributes to the Bogotá Camina Segura development plan, transforming public spaces into lively meeting points for both locals and visitors, while fostering cultural tourism in the city.

Edison Moreno, Music Manager at Idartes, highlighted the unique opportunity this festival provides for new generations of artists to perform alongside established stars. “This isn’t just about popular music; it’s a space where rural traditions, international influences, and urban modernity converge, offering a rich diversity of musical styles and aesthetic expressions,” said Moreno.

The Colombian acts that will grace the stage headline with Arelys Henao – “Queen of Popular Music”. Celebrating 30 years as a recording artist, Arelys boasts a cross-generational fan base with her powerful voice. Ciro Quiñónez, a versatile musician from Cúcuta, is known for collaborations with major figures like Yeison Jiménez and Giovanny Ayala. Dareska, a rising star, blends contemporary sounds and has become a popular figure in Colombian music. Jessi Uribe, a talented singer and composer, gained fame through reality TV and has worked with stars like Paola Jara. Joaquín Guiller has made waves in popular music with a slate of hits, while Marlon Arenas, an emerging talent, has impressed audiences with his captivating voice. Pasabordo, known for their diverse musical style, and Ricardo Morales, a Colombo-Mexican artist, continue to define the popular music scene with their unique sounds.

The District artists include Banda Siete, Carolina Acero, El Son del Frailejón, and Grupo Carranguero Los Parientes. Juan del Sol mixes a wide range of genres in a project focused on bolero and ranchera, backed by over 50 original songs. The young band Los Carrangomelos combines humor with social commentary, and Mariachi Mayoral is known for a versatile repertoire, that fuses mariachi, bolero, and popular Colombian sounds. Victoria Rey is celebrated for her roots in mariachi, offering a mix of heartfelt ballads, and has graced major stages alongside renowned artists.

Follow the concerts with the hashtag #BogotáEsPopular and check the concert times at: https://culturarecreacionydeporte.gov.co/es/principal/noticias/programacion-de-popular-al-parque-2024