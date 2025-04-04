Bogotá in Top Three of Latin America for Foreign Direct Investment

Despite the turbulent global economy, and modest growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) worldwide, Bogotá has emerged as one of Latin America’s most dynamic and resilient investment destinations. In 2024, the Bogotá Region registered 105 new and expansion FDI projects, an 11.7% increase compared to 2023. These initiatives generated an estimated US$2.4 billion in capital inflows, and are projected to create over 12,000 jobs, according to Invest in Bogotá, the city’s investment promotion agency.

This performance places Bogotá as the third most attractive city in Latin America for FDI, surpassed only by Mexico City and São Paulo. Within Colombia, Bogotá alone accounted for 46.5% of all FDI projects recorded in 2024, highlighting its role as the engine of national investment.

Geographically, Bogotá is strategically located at the crossroads of North and South America. Its position allows for direct air connectivity to every major capital in the Americas in under eight hours – a major competitive advantage for international businesses managing regional operations. This connectivity is further reinforced by El Dorado International Airport, one of Latin America’s busiest and most efficient hubs for both cargo and passengers. The airport is a critical gateway for executives, tourists, entrepreneurs, and logistics operations, and plays a central role in reinforcing Bogotá’s role as an essential business hub.

“Bogotá not only leads Colombia in attracting foreign capital – it also demonstrates resilience and maturity in sectors that demand long-term commitments and talent,” said Carlos Suárez, Acting Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá. “One in four investment projects this year was a reinvestment. That sends a strong message: companies are thriving here, and choosing to stay.”

While the global number of FDI projects grew by just 1.9% in 2024, with most of that growth coming from North America and the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America outperformed expectations. This was driven largely by Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, with Colombia attracting 226 FDI projects – a 33% increase over 2023.

According to the Invest in Bogotá report, Colombia also saw growth in capital commitments and job creation. The retail and consumer products sectors accounted for 75 projects nationwide, highlighting the country’s growing consumer market and middle class.

In Bogotá, services and retail remained the dominant sectors, absorbing 50% of the total number of projects in 2024. The trend points to a continued rise in shared services, corporate logistics, and consumer-focused infrastructure, all areas that require skilled labor and stable environments. Bogotá’s deep talent pool and extensive university ecosystem have become major selling points for companies seeking to establish regional headquarters.

The United States remained the largest source of FDI in Bogotá Region, responsible for 28.6% of all projects, followed by Spain (9.5%) and Mexico (8.6%). Bogotá also saw significant interest from new investor countries, including firms from Chile, Germany, and South Korea, which collectively launched 11 projects in the city in 2024.

In terms of capital intensity, the communications sector experienced the largest surge, with an estimated USD 1.8 billion in investment, making it the top FDI sector in Colombia this year. Much of this investment was concentrated in urban centers such as Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, and Barranquilla, which together captured 65% of the national total, especially in retail activities related to textiles and consumer services.

Beyond hard data, Bogotá’s growing reputation as an FDI hub is being fueled by “word of mouth” from business leaders who recognize the city’s unique combination of opportunity and quality of life. The presence of large-scale concert venues, international sporting events, a thriving gastronomy scene, and rich cultural offerings has transformed Bogotá into an attractive place not only to do business—but to live and engage with a pro-active business culture. For companies looking to recruit a dedicated workforce, Bogotá offers an edge above regional competitors.

Looking ahead to 2025, forecasts point to stable levels of FDI in the Bogotá-Region. However, Invest in Bogotá warns that a global contraction in software and IT investment could impact some sectors negatively. To stay ahead, the agency has mapped out 120 advanced-stage investment opportunities, which could generate over 16,000 jobs in the coming years. These potential projects are estimated to range from US$3.4 million to US$12.6 million each, on average, and are spread across high-value sectors including healthcare, corporate services, and logistics.

Recent data from a survey of 65 multinational firms operating in the city revealed that 70% plan to expand their operations in 2025, a robust signal of long-term investor confidence.

As the global economy recalibrates with trade barriers and rising tariffs, Bogotá is redefining itself – not just as a hub for investment, but Latin American leader in innovation, talent, and connectivity. With a strong foundation in services, reputation for reliability, and a quality of life that outshines most world capitals, Bogotá is not merely open for business – and leisure – but setting the benchmark for sustainable growth and investment.