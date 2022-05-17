Bogotá Fashion Week looks to sustainability with fifth edition

Bogotá Fashion Week is coming back as a fully-fledged, in-person event, marking its fifth edition. The event, according to María Paz Gaviria, platform manager for the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (CCB), will have as its main focus the international promotion and commercial and business development of Colombian fashion brands and designers. After months of preparations, BFW maintains a strong focus on accompanying emerging brands and designers in their attempt to reach different markets and customers around the world.

This year, the event will prioritize sustainable development goals in fashion design and commerce, as well as the concepts of inclusion and sustainability, and the economic reactivation of companies in the competitive manufacturing and apparel sectors with the COVID-19 pandemic. The governing aim of BFW is to position Bogotá as a regional fashion capital for buyers and consumers in the national and international market.

In addition, this year’s edition of Bogotá Fashion Week will also feature a retail marketplace with pop-up stores aimed towards local consumers, where visitors will be able to purchase their favorite items from Colombian brands. There will also be a space for talks and forums about topics such as sustainability, media impact, Latin American luxury and fashion business, among others, in which personalities like Johanna Sanint (wellness brand Loto del Sur’s founder), Cristina Umaña (Colombian actress) and Rocío Arias Hoffman (founder of SillaVerde) are participating.

The fair will host more than 160 local labels, ranging from RTW brands, swimwear, leather goods, lingerie and accessories, and showcased in Bogotá’s Ágora from May 19 to May 21. What’s best, it will mostly be open to the public, with no prior registration needed for visitors. The exception will be certain particular events, like runways, which still require an invitation.

Among the fashion shows that will be featured is the opening runway by well-established demi-couturiers Leal Daccarett, menswear designer Lina Cantillo, Manuela Álvarez’s Flor de Venus collection, a swimwear collective show by brands Armantia, Ette de Oro and Palo Rosa Beachwear, and closing runway by Carlo Carrizosa, among others.

Bogotá Fashion Week. The complete agenda of BFW, as well as collections and participating designers/companies is available at website.

Ágora Bogotá Convention Center / Avenida Calle 24 No.38-47