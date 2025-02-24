Bogotá could lift water rationing in April, cautions Mayor Galán

Bogotá could see the end to water rationing in April should reservoir levels continue to recover, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said Monday, offering a cautious but hopeful outlook as the city grapples with one of its worst droughts in decades.

The Colombian capital, home to more than 9 million people, has faced water restrictions since April 2024 due to an unprecedented drop in reservoir levels, largely attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon. The crisis forced authorities to impose rotating 24-hour water cuts across different districts, a measure that has remained in place for nearly ten months.

Galán said the city is making progress but warned that the situation remains uncertain. “It’s not resolved yet, but we’re on the right path,” he told reporters. “If we maintain our water-saving efforts for the rest of February and March, and if inflows to the Chingaza system remain above 90% of the historical average, we could be in a position to lift the restrictions in April.”

Bogotá’s main water supply comes from the Chingaza reservoir system, located in the Andean highlands east of the city. The system, which supplies nearly 70% of the capital’s drinking water, has seen its levels drop to dangerously low levels.

As of February 19, Chingaza’s reservoirs were at 40.45% capacity, according to the Bogotá Water and Sewerage Company (EAAB), well below the 55% threshold needed to consider ending rationing.

The prolonged dry spell in 2024, coupled with record-high temperatures, severely impacted water reserves. Officials say last year was the driest on record for the Chingaza system, with rainfall far below expected levels.

To mitigate the crisis, authorities implemented strict conservation measures, urging residents to limit water consumption and avoid waste. The rationing plan divides the city into nine sectors, each experiencing 24-hours without water every 10 days. “If we manage to maintain current inflows through February and March, and if rainfall patterns improve, then lifting the restrictions in April becomes a real possibility,” Galán said. “But it all depends on what happens in March.”

Meteorologists predict that seasonal rains could return in the coming weeks, potentially improving reservoir levels. However, the city’s water supply remains vulnerable to shifts in weather patterns, and experts warn that climate change could make future droughts more frequent and severe.

Beyond the immediate crisis, Galán said Bogotá is working on long-term strategies to prevent future water shortages. “Rationing is only a temporary solution,” he said. “We are also investing in structural changes to improve our water security.” Among the projects under consideration is Chingaza 2, a proposed expansion of the reservoir system that could increase supply capacity.

The Colombian capital is also evaluating ways to better integrate the northern water systems, including the Tominé and Tibitoc reservoirs, to create a more resilient distribution network. “We know the measures we took last year were difficult, but they were necessary,” stated Galán. “Now we need to stay the course, continue conserving water, and work toward a long-term solution for Bogotá’s water security.”