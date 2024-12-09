An extra 1,500 cops on Bogotá streets with start of Christmas season

Bogotá has launched a large-scale security offensive involving an extra 1,500 police as the Colombian capital officially starts its traditional Christmas season. The initiative, announced from Plaza de Bolívar aims to reduce street crime and ensure public safety during one of the busiest times of the year.

The plan unveiled by Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, alongside senior police officials, including Brigadier General José Daniel Gualdrón, Commander of Bogotá’s Metropolitan Police, and Brigadier General José Luis Ramírez Hinestroza, National Chief of Police Services, will prioritize 158 designated zones, including 43 nightlife districts, 86 commercial areas, and 29 tourism hotspots.

According to Mayor Galán, the deployment includes specialized officers, police cadets, and auxiliaries supported by advanced technology such as drones and the “El Halcón” Bell helicopter. “This coordinated effort will ensure safety and public order, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the holiday season without fear,” stated the Mayor.

Officers will also be stationed in areas with high pedestrian traffic, such as San Victorino, Zona T, Parque Virrey, Parque Nacional, as well as restaurants, bars, and shopping malls, to prevent thefts, assaults, and other crimes.

General Gualdrón said special attention would be given to financial hubs in the city’s north and west, where the risk of robberies traditionally increases during the festive season. “A command center at Plaza España will oversee operations, while additional patrols will monitor important tourist landmarks from Monserrate to Plaza de Bolívar,” he said.

The Metropolitan Police has also bolstered the force with 210 new officers and additional resources, including 136 motorcycles, 10 SUVs, over 6,000 helmets, and 426 bulletproof vests. The equipment, Galán said, would improve the police department’s ability to respond to emergencies and prevent crime.

Authorities have already confiscated more than 40,000 fireworks, including sparklers and rockets, and issued 74 citations for disturbances. Five fines were handed out for illegal use of fireworks, adding to a growing zero-tolerance policy on unregulated pyrotechnics.

The initiative comes as Bogotá seeks to avoid a repeat of last year’s holiday season, which saw over 2,200 incidents of violence and disturbances, according to official figures. The localities of Ciudad Bolívar, Kennedy, and Bosa are among the most affected by domestic violence, alcohol-fueled disputes, and injuries caused by fireworks.

This year, the police are focusing on three main areas: public safety, conflict prevention, and controls in Bogotá’s historic center. Nearly 800 officers will be stationed in the ‘centro’ of Bogotá to respond quickly to emergencies and support holiday events, officials said. “Collaboration with the community will be key to reducing interpersonal conflicts and preventing injuries during this festive period,” noted César Restrepo, Bogotá’s Secretary of Security.

Police also urged residents to avoid fireworks and ensure children do not handle them, citing health and safety risks. Authorities warned against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, another major concern during holiday celebrations.

Shoppers are advised to use debit or credit cards instead of carrying large amounts of cash and to purchase alcoholic beverages only from licensed establishments. “Consumers should check for intact seals and proper labeling to avoid counterfeit products,” highlighted Police Chief Gauldrón.

The unauthorized sale or use of fireworks could result in fines of COP 694,700 (USD 180) and temporary closures of establishments found in violation of regulations. The district will also crack down on illegal fireworks markets in five localities where such activity is most prevalent.

The comprehensive “Plan Navidad” underscores Bogotá’s commitment to addressing the risks associated with the holiday season while fostering a secure and festive environment for residents and visitors.