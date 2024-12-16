From the Sacred to Dazzling: Bogotá’s Walkable Christmas

Bogotá has transformed into a festive haven where locals and visitors alike are invited to experience a breathtaking journey that blends multimedia, theatrics, and a walk along the iconic Carrera Séptima.

Launched on December 14 and lasting until December 23, this trio of free, spectacular events comes under the banner “Caminar la Navidad” (Walking Christmas), offering a stunning array of performances and installations in the heart of the Colombian capital.

The route, stretching from the National Park to the Plaza de Bolívar, winds its way through throngs of humanity on the Séptimazo, culminating at the majestic Primary Cathedral and Plaza de Bolívar. The Plaza Santamaría – former bullring turned cultural space – also plays a central role in this walkable experience, best enjoyed as dusk falls. With over 100 unique performances, featuring a kaleidoscope of circus, theater, music, dance, and immersive digital art, “Caminar La Navidad” has enlisted more than 1,060 local artists, ensuring that the events captivate audiences of all ages.

A Sacred Encounter at the Cathedral

The adventure must begin at the Cathedral of Bogotá, where the first stop is Lo Sagrado (The Sacred), an awe-inspiring immersive experience that seamlessly blends digital art and music. Created by Colombian producer Jimmy Rangel and Teatro de Juguete, in collaboration with France’s La Maison Production, Lo Sagrado offers a spiritual journey into the depths of the human condition. Lo Sagrado also marks the first-time the Cathedral has been used as a setting for a major production.

Inspired by the biblical story of Jacob’s dream and his vision of the ladder to heaven, the performance invites visitors to explore the divine within the everyday. Through stunning visuals and mix of classical and electronic arias, the spectacle reveals the hidden sanctity of daily life, bringing angels and mythical figures to life in a surreal celebration of the sacred and arcane.

Lo Sagrado runs until December 22, with performances at 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 9:00 PM each evening. Entry is free, though access is limited to the first 600 attendees given seating inside the Cathedral.

The Heartbeat of the City: La Fiesta de la Vida

Next, the holiday journey takes a lively turn as visitors head to the Plaza de Bolívar for La Fiesta de la Vida (The Party of Life). This visual and sonic experience invites everyone to join in a joyous celebration of life, family, and nature. With a remarkable display of lights, over 50 artists, and a towering 24-meter Christmas tree, the performance offers a vibrant fusion of lyrical music, performance, and light effects beamed on the Capitol, Mayoralty, and Supreme Court buildings.

Co-created by León David Cobos, Catalina Giangrandi, Nelson Celis, and Francisco Rincón, La Fiesta de la Vida serves as a festive call for environmental awareness and reconciliation, reminding us of the importance of safeguarding the city’s vital resources while embracing the natural beauty that surrounds the Colombian capital.

This heartwarming experience, designed especially for families and children, runs daily from December 14 to 23, with four performances at 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:30 PM, and 9:30 PM each evening. It’s a lively celebration that encourages visitors to reflect on the collective responsibility we share in caring for both our city and the planet.

A Magical Journey to La Santamaría

The final stop on this Christmas outing is the Plaza Cultural La Santamaría, where El Secreto de Ana Nieves (The Secret of Ana Nieves) awaits. This enchanting, multisensory production, merging circus, dance, multimedia, theater, live music, and singing, is an absolute must-see.

With over 80 artists on stage, the performance takes audiences on a magical adventure inspired by the life of Ana Nieves, a woman whose leadership and connection to nature deeply impact her community. Directed by Erika Ortega, the first woman to helm a Christmas show of this scale at La Santamaría, El Secreto de Ana Nieves is a heartfelt tribute to women who act as the pillars of their families and communities.

Running from December 14 to 23, El Secreto de Ana Nieves offers two evening performances each day at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. The show highlights the strength of community bonds and the importance of protecting our environment while providing a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, Bogotá’s 2024 Christmas celebration offers an exciting and environmentally conscious way to enjoy the holidays. With free performances, spectacular visuals, and immersive installations, the city’s Caminar la Navidad initiative invites everyone to embrace the season of giving – both to our communities and the planet.

This year’s Christmas in Bogotá isn’t just a celebration of traditions, but a vibrant reminder of how we can come together as a city, walk through the heart of our cultural heritage, and share in the joy of the season, all while honoring the resources that make such a magical celebration possible. Come walk the Christmas path through Bogotá – where the wonder of the holidays meets the beauty of our shared world.

Follow the seasonal events with the social media hashtag #NavidadEsCultura