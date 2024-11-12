Under Secretary Rubio, U.S-Colombia relations take a hardline turn for Petro

It’s still early in the diplomatic game to predict how the Washington-Bogotá relationship will evolve under a second Trump administration, especially with the announcement that Marco Rubio, the Republican Senator from Florida, will assume the role of U.S. Secretary of State.

As one of Trump’s closest political allies, the Cuban-American senator faces the challenge of steering U.S. foreign policy, particularly in regions where authoritarian regimes continue to violate human rights with impunity. Under a second Trump term, U.S.-Colombia relations may encounter significant tension, as Rubio has been an outspoken critic of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s anti-Israel stance, his failure to condemn Hamas, and his handling of criminal organizations, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla. Rubio has also sharply criticized Petro’s ties with Venezuela and Cuba.

In a pointed 2023 statement, Rubio labeled Petro an “agent of chaos” and accused him of undermining Colombia’s progress under previous U.S. administrations. “Petro’s approach isn’t just weak; it’s reckless,” Rubio warned. “He’s rolling out the red carpet for terrorists and criminals who once terrorized the Colombian people. It’s a betrayal of everything we’ve worked for in Colombia.”

Rubio’s harshest criticism is reserved for Petro’s close association with Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, whom he has labeled a “narco-dictator” and a destabilizing force in Latin America. “Petro’s relationship with Maduro is not only dangerous; it’s delusional,” Rubio remarked. “Maduro has been an international pariah for years, yet Petro seeks his help to broker peace. This is an embarrassing attempt to support a dictator who has drained Venezuela dry.”

The Miami-born Senator has also criticized Petro’s broader foreign policy, especially his alignment with communist regimes. “Petro has completely abandoned Colombia’s democratic principles in favor of the misguided hope that Cuba and Venezuela will help him secure peace,” Rubio stated. “Petro is playing a dangerous game with dictators who have no interest in peace, and the Colombian people will bear the brunt of this folly.”

Rubio has also voiced disappointment over Petro’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel, calling it a “disastrous move” for Colombia’s standing on the global stage. “By cutting ties with Israel, Petro has isolated Colombia from one of its most reliable allies in the Middle East,” Rubio noted. “This decision fits into a broader pattern of appeasing authoritarian regimes while alienating democracies that have supported Colombia. Petro’s anti-Israel rhetoric is both shameful and counterproductive.”

On the issue of Petro’s “total peace” policy, Rubio argues that it amounts to a façade that has empowered criminal groups in Colombia. “Petro’s ‘total peace’ is a total disaster,” Rubio said. “His policies lead to more chaos, violence, and suffering for the Colombian people. Terrorist groups like the ELN and FARC have only gained strength under Petro’s weak leadership. This isn’t peace; it’s capitulation.”

The three-term Senator also pointed to a surge in violence under the Petro administration. “Crime is out of control,” he declared. “Homicides linked to terrorist groups have surged, and kidnappings and extortions are rampant. This is the direct result of Petro’s inability to stand firm against the forces destabilizing Colombia. The U.S. cannot turn a blind eye to this. Petro is allowing drug traffickers and killers to regain power, and that is unacceptable.”

In his critique of Petro’s foreign policy, the first Latino to be nominated as Secretary of State warned that Colombia’s weakened security would have consequences beyond its borders. “The instability in Colombia is spilling over into neighboring countries like Ecuador and Haiti, and it’s only going to get worse. The United States cannot continue supporting Petro’s failed policies that jeopardize the entire region,” Rubio stated. “We must make it clear to Petro that appeasing terrorists and criminals will have serious consequences.”

Rubio’s criticism of Colombia’s “far-left Marxist” extends to U.S. law enforcement and extradition matters, particularly the recent case of Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso. “We can’t allow criminals like Mancuso to slip through the cracks because Petro wants to appease his political allies. Petro’s weak stance on extradition puts American lives at risk,” Rubio said.

The nominee has also called for the U.S. to reassess its foreign aid to Colombia. “We must condition U.S. foreign assistance on tangible progress toward security and stability. We cannot continue funneling taxpayer money into a country whose leader is empowering criminals,” Rubio stated. “Petro is undoing Colombia’s progress. If he doesn’t take responsibility for the country’s security, the U.S. must hold him accountable.”

Rubio’s rhetoric signals will signal a departure from diplomatic niceties. “We’ve been too lenient for too long,” Rubio has emphasized. “The United States cannot afford to sit idly by while Petro threatens the safety and stability of Colombia and the entire region.”

In a final assessment, Rubio expresses deep concern for the direction in which Petro has taken the country. “It’s sad to see how such an important country like Colombia, with an extraordinary people who have suffered at the hands of terrorists, currently has a president who condemns Israel and compares its leadership with Nazis, while offering justification and support to Hamas,” Rubio wrote on his “X” account. Two weeks later, he added, “It’s sad to see how such an incredible country is being governed by a terrorist sympathizer who wants the Colombian version of Hugo Chávez.”

Petro, however, has not been silent on sharing his position on Rubio’s role in U.S. politics. “Senator Rubio is an expression of the most backward sectors of American politics and has helped build a violent foreign policy. That policy has killed millions of people in the 21st century,” stated the Colombian President on his own “X” account back on February 18, 2019.

Beyond vitriolic social media, Petro must moderate his online discourse to appease a Rubio doctrine. With 20 months more in office, the Colombian President must also show his willingness to cooperate with Washington or face the wrath from President Trump and a Trump-directed White House.