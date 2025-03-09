The First Line of Bogotá Metro reaches halfway mark in construction

The deadline for Bogotá to have the First Line of the new Metro is moving ahead as scheduled, confirmed Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán on Saturday, March 7, 2025, with construction reaching 50% completion. The halfway point marks a significant milestone for the capital’s long-awaited transportation overhaul.

The 23.9-kilometer First Line will link the southwest to the city’s center and north, alleviating the chronic traffic congestion that plagues the daily commuters. “We can confidently announce that the First Line of the Bogotá Metro is now 50% complete,” stated Mayor Galán on the same day thousands of women participated in marches to commemorate International Women’s Day. “After more than 80 years of debates, discussions, and frustration, we are finally making the dream of the Bogotanos come true.”

The project, which has been in the works since the 1940s, has encountered a slate of setbacks, from political sabotage to technical challenges. However, the city is now witnessing tangible progress. With 50% of the construction now complete, the first line is set to change the face of public transport in the city by 2028, providing an alternative to the overcrowded and unreliable TransMilenio bus rapid transit system.

The first line will feature 16 stations, connecting key neighborhoods from the southernmost parts of the city to the bustling heart of Bogotá. It is expected to serve over 1.5 million passengers daily, offering a faster and more sustainable mode of travel. Once operational, the metro will dramatically reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, and cut down on air pollution, which has been a persistent issue in the capital.

The scope of the project is enormous. The metro system’s design and implementation reflect Bogotá’s growing ambition to modernize its infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its residents. “This achievement demonstrates that Bogotá is making progress,” Mayor Galán remarked. “This is not just about a metro; it’s about demonstrating that our city is capable of moving forward and achieving its goals.”

One of the key aspects of the project is its inclusivity. The metro trains will be designed to accommodate passengers with disabilities, with dedicated spaces for wheelchair users and priority seating for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, elderly passengers, and mothers with young children. Each train will carry up to 1,800 passengers—equivalent to seven bi-articulated TransMilenio buses—helping alleviate the chronic overcrowding that has become synonymous with Bogotá’s existing transit systems.

The announcement comes as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead. The First Line is not expected to begin operations until 2028, and much work remains to be done, particularly in terms of finalizing the construction of the stations and installing the necessary infrastructure. However, with the significant progress achieved, the project is now on track to meet its ambitious deadlines.

In addition to the rail construction, the city is also preparing for the arrival of the first six-car train, which will arrive from China in September 2025. The train, which will undergo testing at the Bosa workshop yard, will be part of the fleet of 30 trains expected to operate on the First Line. Each train will be capable of carrying 1,800 passengers, providing much-needed relief to the city’s overloaded public transport system.

While the project’s benefits for the city are clear, Mayor Galán also urged Bogotanos to rally behind the metro and support its development. “This project is for the city,” he said. “Let’s put aside any political or ideological differences and come together to ensure that this project becomes a source of pride for all of us. We need to defend the Metro and protect it as the valuable asset that it is.”

The metro project represents a shift not only in how Bogotá moves but also in how the city envisions its future. The completion of the First Line will mark the beginning of a new era for the city, one that is more sustainable, more connected, and more resilient in the face of rapid urbanization. But the work is far from over, and the support of the city’s residents is key to ensuring that the Colombian capital has a modern transportation system capable of meeting the needs of its nine million – and growing – population.