Terror Attacks Across Colombia Kill 19, Injure 70 in Cali and Antioquia

At least 19 people have died and more than 70 injured in two separate attacks in Colombia on Thursday, after FARC dissidents brought down a police helicopter with a drone in the department of Antioquia and a truck bomb exploded outside the central air force base in Cali, Valle del Cauca.

In the northeast of Antioquia, a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter belonging to the anti-narcotics directorate of the National Police crashed in the rural area between the municipalities of Amalfi and Anorí. The aircraft had been providing aerial support for manual coca eradication teams when it was struck by a drone carrying explosives, police said.

Thirteen police officers who were inside the helicopter gunship were killed. The incident occurred in the juristiction of Los Toros, where authorities said illegal armed groups first attacked an eradication squadron on the ground with home-made mortars and gunfire before deploying a drone against the helicopter’s tail rotor, forcing it to crash.

Governor of Antioquia Andrés Julián Rendón confirmed the attack in a statement on the social media platform X. “Dear compatriots, this is Petro’s so-called ‘total peace’ (…) The number of victims is still uncertain. We have activated the hospital network and are monitoring this painful news for democracy and for our Armed Forces. In that area, FARC dissidents and the Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan) operate,” he wrote.

According to early intelligence reports, the attack was attributed to the 36th Front of the FARC dissidents. Commanders identified by the aliases “Manuelito” and “Guaracho” are believed to operate the group in the department, with support from others known as “Guillermino” and “Dávinson” or “Barbado.” Authorities said it was the first time a drone had been used to bring down a police helicopter in Antioquia, although similar incidents have occurred in the departments of Cauca and Norte de Santander.

Hours later, in Cali, a truck packed with cylinder bombs blasted the entrance to the Marco Fidel Suárez Air Force Base, killing six civilians and injuring dozens of pedestrians who happened to be walking near the base. Among the dead was a nine-year-old child.

The explosion took place at 12:50 p.m in a busy area of retail outlets and supermarkets, including a DollarCity that saw extensive damage to its infrastructure. A second vehicle, spotted near the base and also loaded with improvised cylinders failed to detonate, according to preliminary reports. “This terrorist act directly targeted civilians and the men and women who serve Colombia,” the Air Force said in a statement, adding that investigations were underway.

Cali mayor Alejandro Eder said emergency and security services were dispatched immediately to treat the wounded and secure the area. He announced a reward of COP$400 million pesos ( USD$100,000) for information on the attackers. Reinforcements were dispatched to commercial area to prevent further incidents.

Military officials said the bombing may have been retaliation by FARC dissidents for operations in the Micay Canyon, a strategic corridor for drug trafficking in southwestern Colombia.

Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, has experienced a rise in attacks this year. On June 10, three nearly simultaneous explosions targeted police posts and neighborhoods, injuring more than 70 people. Those incidents were attributed to the Jaime Martínez front, another faction of FARC dissidents.

Thursday’s bombing drew swift political reactions. Opposition Senator María Fernanda Cabal of the Centro Democrático party, whose hometown is Cali, sent a scathing message to President Gustavo: “Colombians don’t need your excuses or theories. Today five people were killed with a car bomb in Cali and eight police officers with a drone in Amalfi. This is not a ‘reaction,’ it is unrestrained terrorism while you look the other way. Your duty is to protect the country, not justify criminals.”

Bogotá mayor Carlos Fernando Galán called on the national government to reassess President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” policy. “The situation requires decisive action and clear orders to pursue criminals and bring them to justice,” he said. Bogotá is reinforcing its police presence as a result of the day’s events in Cali.

Seven hospitals in Cali remained on alert late Thursday as victims continued to arrive, while security forces in Antioquia are working to recover the remains of the officers and provide medical assistance to the injured.

Authorities warned that casualty figures could rise as investigations continue in both Antioquia and Cali.