Petro’s Disapproval Rises to 64% as Colombians Abandon Leftist Agenda

Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s disapproval rating has climbed to 64%, according to a new Invamer poll released Tuesday, as the country reels from a politically charged assassination attempt and growing dissatisfaction with the government’s agenda.

The poll, conducted between June 7 and 16 in six major cities, shows Petro’s approval rating has dropped to 29% – the second-lowest since he took office in August 2022 – highlighting a sharp decline in support across key demographics, particularly among young voters and older citizens.

Petro’s disapproval rose by seven points since April, amid heightened political and social unrest following the recent assassination attempt on presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay. The attack has deepened political divisions and reinforced perceptions of national instability.

According to Invamer, 72% of Colombians now believe the country is heading in the wrong direction – a six-point increase from April. Only 16% say Colombia is on the right track, matching the lowest point of Petro’s presidency recorded in April 2023.

The president’s disapproval is highest in Medellín (81%), followed by Bucaramanga (72%) and Bogotá (64%). Among Colombians aged 50 and older, 69% express dissatisfaction with the president, while support among voters aged 18 to 24 has also notably declined.

The poll reveals growing skepticism toward Petro’s “Total Peace” initiative. Seventy-two percent of respondents say the policy is off course – a five-point increase since April – while just 19% believe the peace agenda with illegal armed groups is progressing well.

Economic concerns and security remain dominant issues for voters. Asked to identify the country’s most pressing problems, 36% cited public order and violence, 22% pointed to poor government performance, and 16% mentioned unemployment and the economy. Corruption (9%) and unmet basic needs (8%) followed.

Colombia’s healthcare system also came under fire, with 79% of respondents saying the quality and coverage of services are worsening. Only 15% believe it is improving.

The poll suggests widespread opposition to the government’s reform agenda. A majority of 58% disapprove of Petro’s proposed reforms, while only 34% support them. Meanwhile, 64% of respondents believe Petro intends to change Colombia’s 1991 Constitution – a claim denied by the administration – while just 29% think otherwise.

Petro’s declining popularity comes amid a sharp rise in support for opposition figures. Conservative pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, who survived a close-range shooting on June 7, has seen his favorability jump from 13% in April to 45% in June.

This shift in public sentiment comes just over a year before the 2026 presidential election, raising alarm within the Petro administration and among allies of Colombia’s left-wing Pacto Histórico coalition. The poll suggests a significant portion of the electorate is abandoning leftist leadership and increasingly rallying behind centrist and conservative voices.

Invamer surveyed 1,400 people across Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, Cartagena, and Bucaramanga. The poll has a margin of error of 2.62%.

If these trends persist, analysts warn Petro may face mounting challenges in passing legislation, regaining public trust, and maintaining political influence in the final stretch of his presidency.

Petro’s disapproval had previously peaked at 66% in October 2023 and August 2024 – suggesting the current backlash reflects not a momentary dip but a renewed wave of discontent driven by national anxiety and political fatigue.

With less than 14 months until voters return to the polls, the latest data paints a bleak landscape for the ruling coalition and sets the stage for a contentious — and potentially volatile — campaign season. That season is likely to be shaped by deep security concerns for the safety of opposition candidates as they rally in outdoor spaces, not unlike the public park where the 39-year-old politician was shot by an alleged teenage shooter armed with a .9mm Glock pistol.

Given the tragic circumstances of Miguel Uribe’s attack, a fractured campaign of right-wing candidates appear to be rallying behind the tough-on-security message of the Senator, and whose path to the presidency seemed improbable.

Editor’s Note: On Wednesday morning, the Santa Fe Hospital released its bulletin No.12 on the condition of Uribe Turbay, stating that the patient’s condition continued to be “extremely critical with guarded prognosis”. The renown medical center also noted that it will not be releasing daily updates until further notice.