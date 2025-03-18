Petro’s Civic Day rallies thousands, but Senate rejects contentious Labor Reform

Thousands of Colombians took to the streets on Tuesday in a government-backed mobilization for President Gustavo Petro’s “Civic Day,” to rally support for his social reforms. In Bogotá, an estimated 40,000 marchers, many government employees, and union members, gathered in the Plaza de Bolívar as lawmakers debated the administration’s embattled labor reform. Despite the large turnout, the Colombian Senate ultimately rejected the controversial bill, delivering a major setback to the leftist president.

The Senate’s decision underscores the growing resistance Petro faces in Congress, where his legislative agenda – often framed as a direct challenge to Colombia’s economic establishment -has struggled to gain traction. The proposed reform sought to expand labor protections, strengthen union rights, and restrict short-term contracts. While supporters argued it would improve workers’ conditions, critics contended it would deter investment, weaken job creation and excludes the informal sector.

Petro had framed the March 18 mobilizations as a demonstration of popular will, intended to pressure Congress into passing his reforms. Declaring a public holiday for government employees, the administration sought to maximize turnout. However, the mass gathering failed to translate into legislative success. Opposition lawmakers dismissed the event as populist theatrics, reinforcing their stance that Petro’s reform agenda lacks broad support among Colombians.

Addressing the crowd in the Plaza de Bolívar, in what was a short 30-minute speech for the President, Petro launched a blistering attack on lawmakers, business leaders, and Bogotá’s Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán. “No more oligarchy in Colombia,” declared Petro as his base fanned out along the steps of the Capitol. He repeatedly referenced Jesus – at least ten times -and warned of the consequences should Congress fail to approve the government’s national referendum. “If not, the people will remove them from Congress. I am not bluffing. Those of us from the M-19 have learned not to bluff,” he said, referencing his guerrilla past in the now-demobilized organization.

Surrounded by M-19 flags and the placards of the country’s largest unions, Petro vowed to take his case directly to the public through a referendum. “Those who have sunk the reforms that brought dignity to the people, who claim to stand for justice but betray it, who lift the cross but invert it are traitors – sold out to the rich.”



The President’s comments followed an earlier social media attack on Mayor Galán in which he accused the elected official of representing “death and misery” as the Colombian capital grapples with water rationing. The attack also reflects ongoing tensions between Petro and municipal leaders, many of whom rejected the government’s decree to close schools for “Civic Day.”

As the dust settles from Tuesday’s demonstrations and Senate vote, the battle over Petro’s reform agenda is far from over. By shifting his focus to a referendum, Petro is doubling down on his belief that direct public engagement can override legislative opposition.

The strategy that the street governs the state carries significant risks. A failed referendum could further weaken his presidency ahead of the 2026 general election. With opposition forces emboldened by the Senate, the coming months are likely to see continued clashes between Petro’s grassroots mobilizations and Colombia’s political establishment.