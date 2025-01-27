Petro triggers political crisis with U.S. before temporary resolution

A major political standoff has been temporarily resolved after Colombian President Gustavo Petro pushed relations with the United States into a deep crisis. Late Sunday, the White House issued a statement saying, “The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay.”

The dispute erupted at 3:41 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, when Petro declared on his “X” platform: “The U.S. cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory. The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.”

The timing of Petro’s statement – mere days after President Trump’s inauguration – sparked the clash. Earlier, Colombia had authorized two U.S. C-17 military planes carrying some 80 deported Colombians each, to enter its airspace, among the first deportations under Trump’s new administration.

Trump swiftly retaliated with a strongly-worded response: “I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people. Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States. I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures:

Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%.

A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations for Colombian Government Officials, allies, and supporters.

Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government.

Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds.

Treasury, Banking, and Financial Sanctions under The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations regarding the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!”

Fallout for Colombian Trade and Economy

The United States is Colombia’s largest trading partner, accounting for at least 25% of Colombia’s exports – worth over $13 billion annually. Trump’s tariffs could potentially devastate over 60,000 Colombian businesses in key sectors like coffee, bananas, avocados, textiles, petroleum, rubber, and flowers.

The floriculture industry is particularly at risk as Valentine’s Day, the sector’s most profitable season, approaches. More than 1,000 flights are already scheduled to transport flowers to the U.S.

Among Trump’s first retaliatory measures was the order for the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá to halt all visa processing for Colombian nationals. This abrupt suspension has shelved thousands of files for applicants looking to secure travel or work visas.

President Trump reiterated his travel bans and sanctions: “A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations for Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters. Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government.”

Among the many government officials affected by the immediate visa sanctions is Gustavo Bolívar, head of Colombia’s Department of Social Prosperity, who owns property in Miami with his son.

Colombia’s Response

At 1:34 p.m., eight minutes after Trump’s announcement, the Colombian government issued a statement revealing that President Petro had arranged for deported Colombians to be transported using the presidential plane.

“The Colombian government, under President Gustavo Petro’s leadership, has arranged the presidential plane to ensure the dignified return of our citizens deported today,” read the statement. “This measure reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring dignified conditions. Under no circumstances will Colombians be exiled from their homeland.”

The Petro administration also announced the establishment of a Unified Command Post (PMU) on migration, involving representatives from the Ombudsman’s Office, the Foreign Ministry, and the Presidency. This initiative aims to establish and review protocols to ensure the humane treatment of deported Colombians.

The statement added, “Colombia maintains active discussions with the U.S. government to secure agreements that guarantee minimal standards of respect and dignity for our compatriots during deportation processes, recognizing them as rights-bearing individuals.”

Later in the day, Petro escalated the situation further by directing his Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, Luis Carlos Reyes, to impose a 25% tariff on U.S. imports.

“Our exports must expand globally, bypassing the United States. We encourage Colombian communities abroad to market our products, and we will replace American imports with national production,” Petro stated.

A Social Media Escalation

In a 700-word missive directed to Trump on his “X” account at 4:15 p.m., Petro referenced historical U.S. interventions in Latin America, determined to escalate tensions. “With its economic might and arrogance, the U.S. may try to stage a coup, as it did with Allende. But I stand by my principles. I survived torture, and I will resist you,” Petro wrote. And with a bombastic warning, Petro added: “Take me down, Mr. President, and the Americas and humanity will respond to you.”

Petro’s incendiary statements have raised serious concerns about his mental fitness to govern Colombia. Meanwhile, Laura Sarabia, Colombia’s incoming Foreign Minister, sought to ease tensions with Washington: “We call for calm. Diplomatic channels and dialogue are the path to ensuring the dignity of all Colombians. We are in continuous contact with the U.S. government to ensure mutual respect and serenity in our relations.”

At the eleventh hour, the Colombian government backed down, agreeing to Trump’s demands. Washington issued a statement affirming that “Visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed in a one-page statement that the “impasse with the United States has been resolved” and that the country will continue to “receive Colombians who are returning as deportees with the guarantees of dignified conditions and citizens subject to their rights.”