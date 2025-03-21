In separate accidents this month 75 foreigners pulled from open sea near Cartagena

In two separate maritime incidents this month, 75 foreign tourists have been rescued from the choppy waters off the Barú Peninsula, approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Cartagena, Colombia.

The most recent accident occurred on Thursday when a leisure boat carrying 36 Germans and two Austrians capsized near Punta Gigantes, in the Ciénaga de los Vásquez, area of Barú. Strong waves and currents triggered moments of panic as passengers clung to each other, struggling to stay afloat.

The Colombian Navy launched a rescue operation after the Cartagena Coast Guard Station received an emergency call via maritime distress line 146. The vessel reportedly sank due to adverse weather conditions in the Caribbean, according to Captain Javier Gómez of the Cartagena Port Authority.

In coordination with the General Maritime Directorate, the search and rescue team ensured the safety of all passengers and crew. “We were able to safeguard the lives of 38 tourists, as well as the two Colombian crew members on board,” said Captain Gómez. He added that the quick response of the authorities prevented a potential tragedy, as the passengers were found in distress—some had reached the shore, while others were drifting in open water, awaiting rescue.

Commander Felipe Portilla of the Cartagena Coast Guard Station noted that when the rescue team arrived, “some individuals were already on land, while others were transported to a secure port. After medical evaluations, it was determined that no one required urgent medical attention,” he said.

The Colombian Navy worked alongside local maritime authorities and members of the seafaring community, who assisted in the rescue efforts.

The tourists had been traveling aboard the cruise ship AIDA Bella, which had arrived in Cartagena earlier that day. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, reviewing weather conditions and assessing whether safety protocols were properly followed by the boat operator.

Thursday’s incident follows another maritime emergency on March 2, when another leisure craft carrying 42 passengers – 39 of them foreigners – began taking on water near Punta Barú while en route from Cartagena to Isla Palma. Passengers described moments of terror as water flooded the vessel, forcing them to jump into the sea as it began to sink.

The Colombian Navy responded quickly, deploying a Rapid Reaction Unit to the scene. Upon arrival, they found 30 people floating in the water and safely rescued them, while a civilian vessel operating near the Rosario Islands rescued the remaining 12 passengers. Survivors recounted the desperate moments spent in the open sea as they awaited help.

“Thanks to the swift action of the Coast Guard and support from the local maritime community, all 42 passengers were rescued without loss of life,” the Navy reported. Among those rescued were visitors from Germany, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and Peru, along with three Colombian crew members.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of maritime safety as investigations into both incidents proceed. They have urged boat operators to strictly adhere to safety regulations and monitor weather conditions before departure. “The Colombian Navy and the General Maritime Directorate remain committed to safeguarding human life at sea and call on all maritime users to comply with safety measures and report any emergencies through distress line 146 or VHF marine channel 16,” the Navy said in an official statement.