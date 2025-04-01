IDEAM forecasts intense rains in Bogotá for three months

Bogotá, and much of Colombia, are set to experience extended and intensified rainfall in the coming months, as the first major rainy season of the year shows no sign of easing. The Colombian Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) has forecast that the heavy rains, which began in mid-March, will persist until at least mid-June, affecting large parts of the Andean and Caribbean regions.

According to IDEAM, this rainy season is expected to bring a significant increase in precipitation compared to earlier months of the year, with some areas experiencing up to 50% more rainfall than usual. This escalation in rainfall could lead to heightened risks of extreme weather events, including flash floods, landslides, and overflowing rivers, particularly in vulnerable zones.

Bogotá has already been experiencing torrential afternoon and evening downpours, leading to street flooding and severe traffic congestion. Many of the city’s major roads have struggled to drain the excess water, creating hazardous conditions for both drivers and pedestrians.

IDEAM’s latest projections indicate that these conditions will persist and likely worsen, particularly in urban areas where drainage systems have become overwhelmed by sustained heavy rainfall or clogged with debris and refuse.

The IDEAM report also states that the Andean, Caribbean, and Orinoquía regions will bear the brunt of the extended rainy season. In contrast, the southern Pacific and Amazon regions are expected to see rainfall within normal seasonal averages. However, in some parts of the Amazon, precipitation levels may even fall below historical norms, with decreases ranging between 10% and 30%.

Among the most affected areas, the northern Caribbean region will see particularly intense rainfall beginning in mid-May, further raising the risk of severe flooding.

With soil moisture levels rising across much of the country, the risk of extreme weather-related disasters has increased. The prolonged heavy rains could trigger landslides in mountainous areas of Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Meta, Tolima, Caldas, and Antioquia. Other dangers include strong winds along the Colombian coast and risk that the Magdalena and Cauca rivers break their banks. On Tuesday, a flooding alert was issued by the mayoralty of Puerto Wilches (Santander) given that the Magdalena has risen over 5 meters in that region of the country.

Authorities are also urging communities, especially those in the flood-prone lowlands, to take preventive measures and strengthen emergency response plans. With much of Colombia in the grip of an extended wet period, residents of country’s largest urban areas are being advised to stay informed through official weather updates, exercise caution when traveling by road, and prepare for potential disruptions to transportation infrastructure caused by heavy rainfall.