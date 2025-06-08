Global Condemnation Follows Assassination Attempt on Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe

The attempted assassination of Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay has sparked swift and forceful reactions from leaders around the world, underscoring the gravity of the attack and the political shockwaves it has sent through Latin America and beyond.

Uribe, a 39-year-old senator from the right-wing Centro Democrático party, was critically wounded on Saturday while addressing supporters at a campaign event in Bogotá’s Modelia neighborhood. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly firing multiple shots at Uribe, two of which struck his head and neck. The attack was captured on video and has since prompted an outpouring of support and condemnation from both allies and critics of Colombia’s current administration.

United States: “A direct threat to democracy”

In one of the strongest responses, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the shooting as “a direct threat to democracy” and blamed the violent political climate in Colombia. “This is the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government,” Rubio said. “President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.”

Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, who has previously hosted Uribe in her office, echoed those concerns. “This violent and despicable act is nothing less than a direct assault on democracy and on the right of Colombians to choose their own future,” she said. “Political violence is the weapon of cowards.”

Representative Carlos Gimenez also weighed in, placing the blame squarely on the Colombian president. “The cowardly attack against Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay is a direct result of President Petro’s utter failure to provide security and uphold law and order in Colombia,” he said.

Latin American Solidarity

From Latin America, leaders across the political spectrum expressed deep concern. Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font condemned the violence unequivocally. “Violence has no place or justification in a democracy,” he posted on social media.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa extended personal condolences. “With deep sorrow, I am with the family of Senator Miguel Uribe during this difficult time,” Noboa wrote. “We condemn all forms of violence and intolerance. You are not alone.”

Former Colombian President Iván Duque, under whom Uribe served in various political roles, said: “We condemn this cowardly act and demand that the authorities promptly investigate to find those responsible. Violence cannot have a place in our democracy.”

Europe Reacts: “Leaves us speechless”

In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a poignant statement from Rome. “What happened to Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay… leaves us speechless,” she said. “I express my closeness and that of the entire Italian Government to Senator Uribe and his family, together with the condemnation of this serious attack on democracy and the hope that full light will be shed on those responsible.”

A Divided Colombia Responds

Within Colombia, reactions have revealed growing polarization. President Gustavo Petro offered a measured response, avoiding political blame but emphasizing unity. “I hope that Miguel Uribe Turbay survives, that is what I want most of all,” Petro said. “Before anything else, we should join our hearts and energies to help him be well.”

But others were quick to hold him politically accountable. Presidential candidate and journalist Vicky Dávila stated bluntly: “The first politician who is responsible is President Gustavo Petro.”

Meanwhile, Ingrid Betancourt, a former presidential candidate and victim of past political violence herself, wrote, just minutes after Bogotá was rocked by a 6.3 earthquake early on Sunday that “Even the earth is outraged by the violence and the bloodshed.”

As Colombia faces renewed fears over political violence just a year ahead of its next general election, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay remains in critical condition after undergoing neurosurgery. His wife, María Claudia Tarazona, said Sunday that he had “fought the first battle and fought it well.”

A candlelight vigil was held outside the Santa Fe Hospital in Bogotá on Saturday night, drawing Colombians from across the political spectrum. On Sunday, a nationwide “March for Life” is expected to take place in solidarity with Uribe and in defiance of the violence that has marred the country’s democratic history.

While investigations continue, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Authorities are offering a reward of up to 3,000 million pesos (approximately USD $730,000) for information that could lead to the identification of additional suspects.

The Santa Fe Hospital in Bogotá released its second medical report on Sunday since the assassination attempt on Saturday afternoon, affirming that Miguel Uribe’s condition was “gravely critical.”