From vandalism to gang violence: Bogotá’s perception of insecurity on the rise

As Bogotá hosts the annual Vitrina Turística, a major tourism showcase organized by ANATO, the perception of insecurity in Colombia’s capital has cast a shadow over the event. Just blocks from the exhibition grounds, an attack on the city’s iconic Tren de la Sabana has underscored growing concerns over crime and public safety. Masked assailants ambushed the historic train on Thursday, smashing its windows with stones and covering the carriages in graffiti. Passengers, caught in the chaos, watched in fear as the attack unfolded—an alarming reminder that Bogotá’s security crisis is ever-present.

The incident near Corferias comes amid mounting fears among residents about crime levels in the city. A recent survey by Invamer found that 58.3% of Bogotanos do not feel safe, with insecurity ranking as the most pressing issue – above corruption, poverty, unemployment, and mobility. While authorities report a decline in theft-related crimes, high-impact offenses such as homicides, extortion, and domestic violence have surged. Bogotá now registers 15 homicides per 100,000 residents, a figure that has fueled public concern and political debate.

At the center of this crisis is Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, who faces the enormous challenge of combating organized crime and micro-trafficking gangs that have expanded their influence across the capital. Since taking office, Galán has worked closely with the Metropolitan Police to implement the Bogotá Camina Segura (Bogotá Walks Safely) strategy, aiming to improve community policing and increase the presence of security forces on the streets.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Bibiana Valencia, head of the Community Policing Group, the program has strengthened 1,986 Security Fronts (Frentes de Seguridad) across Bogotá, with approximately 46,000 residents participating in coordinated efforts to report and prevent crime. The districts with the highest participation include Ciudad Bolívar (276 Security Fronts), Kennedy (193), and Engativá (182). Authorities credit the initiative for a 19% reduction in personal theft, with 29,500 fewer cases reported compared to last year. However, critics argue that these measures have done little to address violent crime.

The latest data from Bogotá’s Security Secretariat highlights a troubling increase in high-impact crimes. Extortion cases have risen by 64%, sexual crimes by 34%, and domestic violence by 16%. While personal theft cases have dropped from 159,000 to 130,000 (-18.2%) and residential burglaries have decreased from 8,200 to 6,000 (-26.6%), homicides remain a significant concern.

Felipe Mariño, director of Bogotá Como Vamos, explains that while the decline in theft-related crimes positively influences public perception, homicides provide the most reliable indicator of a city’s security conditions. “They don’t weigh as heavily on public perception because the numbers are lower, but homicides are objective data,” he noted.

Mayor Galán’s administration is evaluating additional measures to combat rising violence, including the controversial proposal to reinstate restrictions on motorcycle passengers (parrillero). The restriction, which has been implemented in other Colombian cities and was previously enforced in Bogotá, aims to curb crimes in which criminals use motorcycles for quick getaways. However, security experts warn that such measures could provoke strong social backlash and prove ineffective in tackling the root causes of crime.

City officials, opposition leaders, and analysts agree that the rise in homicides is primarily driven by territorial disputes between criminal organizations. However, opinions are divided on whether the increase in violence stems from these groups feeling threatened by security crackdowns or from their growing strength and influence. Security Secretary César Restrepo has defended the city’s aggressive approach against organized crime, linking last year’s spike in homicides to intensified police operations that led to the capture of 300 gang leaders.

“There are two ways to reduce crime rates: negotiating with criminals to avoid violence while allowing them to continue their illegal activities or dismantling organized crime through force,” Restrepo stated. “We refuse to make deals with criminals, so we took an offensive approach.” He emphasized that when law enforcement weakens one gang, rival groups often exploit the power vacuum, triggering violent conflicts over territory.

Mayor Galán has acknowledged the complexity of the issue, stating that any decision regarding motorcycle restrictions will be based on technical studies rather than political pressure. “I am not ruling out the possibility of implementing restrictions in certain areas. We will analyze it, but any decision will be based on technical studies, not personal opinions,” he said. However, he also pointed out that previous studies indicate past attempts to ban motorcycle passengers in Bogotá were not effective.

As Galán grapples with Bogotá’s security crisis, the attack on the Tren de la Sabana serves as a reminder that gang-related violence can strike at any time. While the administration has made progress in reducing certain types of crime, the growing presence of criminal organizations – operating in neighborhoods ranging from the poorest to the most affluent – is mounting pressure on the mayoralty to deliver concrete results so that residents can walk – and travel – without fear.