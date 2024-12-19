First human remains discovered at Medellín’s La Escombrera, believed to be Colombia’s largest mass grave

After almost a decade of forensic work, Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) has located the first “skeletal remains” at La Escombrera, a notorious site within Medellín’s Comuna 13. Long suspected to contain thousands of victims of forced disappearances during Colombia’s armed conflict, the milestone discovery was announced Wednesday by the magistrates of the tribunal. The forensic teams working in Medellín’s largest municipal dump removed more than 36,000 cubic meters of rubble and construction refuse to confirm the human remains of at least two individuals.

The remains, along with clothing fragments, were unearthed outside a prioritized excavation site during the fifth phase of the intervention by JEP and the Unit for the Search for Missing Persons (UBPD).



This area has been the focus of intense excavation efforts since July 2024, with teams removing layers upon layers of soil at the heart of a vulnerable community that was the epicenter of one of the largest military offensives against organized crime back in 2002 known as ‘Operation Orion’. The findings could mark a turning point in addressing decades of unanswered questions and anguish from families seeking their missing loved ones.

“This discovery is a historic response to the pleas of families who have fought tirelessly for decades to bring attention to this site,” said JEP magistrate Gustavo Salazar. “It represents a step toward dignity and justice for the victims and their families.”

La Escombrera has long been suspected to be the largest “open air grave” with victim advocacy groups and human rights organizations repeatedly pointing to the site as a dumping ground for bodies during Medellín’s violent conflicts in the early 2000s. At the height of the conflict, an estimated 502 individuals disappeared in Comuna 13, contributing to the city’s staggering total of 5,912 registered missing persons.

For decades, grieving families have spoken of their loved ones being taken by armed groups and discarded at the municipal dump. Their testimonies, often dismissed or ignored, have now been substantiated with concrete forensic evidence. Advocacy organizations, including Mujeres Caminando por la Verdad and the Corporación Jurídica Libertad, have been instrumental in pushing for intervention and justice.

The discovery was made possible by coordinated efforts among Colombia’s peace system entities, including the UBPD and the JEP’s Forensic Technical Support Group (Gatef). The intervention has also relied on multidisciplinary teams of anthropologists, forensic scientists, and topographers. The protective measures surrounding La Escombrera, issued by the JEP in 2020, were critical in enabling these efforts.

“This achievement underscores the importance of institutional action in addressing the past and safeguarding the rights of victims,” said Luz Marina Monzón, director of the UBPD. “It’s a testament to the resilience of families who never stopped searching.”

The ongoing forensic intervention spans a 6,912-square-meter area, with a smaller section of 2,417 square meters prioritized for excavation in this phase. The current discovery was made just 2.5 meters outside this zone, underscoring the complexity of the site’s history and the challenges involved in uncovering evidence.

A Somber Milestone for Victims’ Families

For the families of the disappeared, the discovery brings both validation and grief. Mothers, fathers, spouses, and children have long demanded action at La Escombrera, often facing bureaucratic delays and societal indifference. Their persistent efforts have not only spurred this intervention but also highlighted the critical role of victim testimony in shaping justice processes.

“Today, I choose to speak briefly,” said Magistrate Salazar during the intervention’s launch. “I do not want to disturb the solemn silence that reflects decades of pain. This place is a synonym for impunity, but it is also a site where love, memory, and hope persist.”

The discovery aligns with allegations made by victim groups and human rights defenders who have long insisted that La Escombrera served as a clandestine burial site during the peak of Medellín’s violence. While the forensic team’s work is far from over, the findings offer a tangible response to years of advocacy and a beacon of hope for uncovering the truth.

The intervention at La Escombrera is part of a broader effort to address Colombia’s legacy of forced disappearances. Since 2019, the JEP has issued over 23 protective measures, safeguarding more than 80 cemeteries and forensic sites nationwide. These efforts aim to locate, identify, and return the remains of victims to their families with dignity.

“This is only the beginning,” said Monzón. “The process requires meticulous care, not just in uncovering evidence but also in supporting families and ensuring accountability for the crimes committed.”

The intervention has so far involved 146 days of excavation, with a technical team comprising forensic anthropologists, engineers, machine operators, and laborers working on-site. Despite significant progress, only 83% of the planned work has been completed, leaving much to be done in the search for truth and justice.

As excavations continue, the discoveries at La Escombrera could redefine how Colombia confronts its past and seeks reconciliation. If the estimates of 5,000 missing individuals prove accurate, La Escombrera will stand as a grim reminder of the conflict’s death toll and a call to action for ongoing peace and accountability.