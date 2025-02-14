ELN flag spotted on Bogotá’s AutoNorte, Cali denounces FARC clandestine radio

Authorities in Bogotá temporarily closed a major motorway early Friday after a large flag of the National Liberation Army (ELN) was discovered near the city’s northern entrance. The flag, seen as an act of intimidation before the morning rush hour, was spotted by a road concession worker on AutoNorte at approximately 1:30 AM.

Security forces inspected the area, fearing the possibility of an explosive device. However, Colonel Ricardo Chávez, commander of the Usaquén Police Station, later confirmed that no threats were detected. “We have no situation that puts the safety of the community at risk,” he said.

The flag, with the ELN’s red-and-black insignia, was suspended from a tree near Calle 220. While its presence triggered alarm, authorities suggested that a local criminal group, rather than the ELN itself, might have placed it as an act of impersonation aimed at spreading panic. “This could likely be an imitation by a criminal organization looking to cause fear,” Chávez added.

The flag was swiftly removed, but the northbound lane of AutoNorte remained closed for several hours, causing significant traffic congestion as vehicles were rerouted towards Chía, Cajicá, and Zipaquirá.

The incident coincided with two similar events elsewhere in Colombia. In Puerto Santander, near Cúcuta in the northeast of the country, authorities found an abandoned bomb cylinder on a public road. Meanwhile, in Antioquia, another red-and-black ELN flag was discovered along the Bello-Hatillo highway, which connects the municipalities of Bello and Copacabana.

Police sources linked these actions to the anniversary of the death of Camilo Torres Restrepo, a founding member of the ELN who was killed in 1966 during an ambush by the Colombian military. The group is believed to have carried out these acts to commemorate the date.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incidents and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The events come amid a guerrilla offensive in the departments of Norte de Santander, Cauca, Guaviare and Chocó.



Eder Denounces FARC Dissidents’ Clandestine Radio Station

In a separate development, Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder denounced the existence of a clandestine radio station operated by FARC dissidents and called on the national government to take immediate action. “They seek to manipulate and spread fear,” Eder said in a statement.

The illegal station, which is reportedly broadcasting in Cali, Jamundí, and northern Cauca, is said to be disseminating content that encourages armed resistance. The station plays songs glorifying attacks against the Colombian establishment and urges listeners to join the dissidents’ ranks.

The controversy intensified after a video surfaced showing slogans from the Jaime Martínez Front of the FARC dissidents being broadcast on an FM frequency. Security experts have voiced concerns that the station could serve as a recruitment tool for the illegal armed group.

Using his social media account, Eder highlighted the threat posed by unauthorized media channels being used to spread extremist messaging and recruit new members. “How is it possible that FARC dissidents have a clandestine radio station to recruit people in Cali, Jamundí, and northern Cauca? This is a clear example of how terrorist groups in Colombia are expanding their efforts to manipulate and instill fear,” he wrote.

Eder’s statements coincided with Red Hand Day, an international observance against the recruitment of child soldiers. “Today, on Red Hand Day, we reaffirm our rejection of these illegal practices. We strongly oppose these groups using unlawful means to target our youth and destabilize our communities,” he said.

The mayor urged the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (MinTIC) to take immediate steps to shut down the illicit broadcast. “I request that the Ministry act urgently, intervene, and block this frequency that threatens the security of our region,” he stated.

Cali, the largest city in southwestern Colombia, has faced increasing challenges from armed groups seeking to expand their influence. Eder has repeatedly warned about the growing presence of dissident factions and has pledged to combat their operations.

Eder concluded his remarks by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to peace and stability in the region. “In Cali and the Metropolitan Area of Southwestern Colombia, we are working towards reconciliation and peace. There is no room for hatred or those who promote violence. Together, we continue to rebuild our region and create a better future for all,” he said.