ELN attacks in Cúcuta reveal armed control over Colombian border city

Cúcuta, Colombia’s largest border city, is reeling from a security crisis following a series of terrorist attacks attributed to the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla. The Mayoralty has imposed a curfew to contain the situation, but with residents under lockdown, concerns over the guerrilla’s control of the departmental capital of Norte de Santander has sent shock waves throughout the nation.

On the night of February 20, Colombian authorities convened a security council meeting in response to a wave of bombings carried out by the ELN between Wednesday night and early Thursday. The attacks left seven people injured and underscored the extent to which illegal groups wield power over the capital of Norte de Santander.

In an immediate response, Cúcuta’s mayor, Jorge Acevedo, deployed 3,000 police officers and 1,200 soldiers across the city. The national government followed suit, announcing additional reinforcements. Eighty-two officers will bolster special police units, and an entire squad of mounted police will work to restore order.

“We understand that ordinary measures are not enough to address this wave of terrorism that has been intensifying since January,” said Gustavo García, Colombia’s acting Minister of the Interior.

The Norte de Santander Governor’s Office has offered a reward of up to 100 million pesos (US$25,000) for information leading to the perpetrators of these violent acts. In addition to the security forces, the government has dispatched 52 expert investigators who will coordinate with the Attorney General’s Office to gather intelligence on the attacks and preempt further escalation.

Authorities believe the ELN carried out the bombings to commemorate two key events in the group’s history: the anniversary of guerrilla priest Domingo Laín Sáenz’s death on February 20, 1974, and the consolidation of the National Urban War Front, an ELN faction focused on city-based insurgency.

General William Quintero, commander of Cúcuta’s Metropolitan Police, said the attacks were likely meant to send a message, demonstrating the group’s operational capability even as peace negotiations with the Colombian government remain stalled.

Since 2020, the country’s Ombudsman’s Office has repeatedly issued early warnings about the presence and growing influence of illegal armed groups in Cúcuta. The latest alert, dated December 19, 2024, details how the ELN has solidified its control in the city amid ongoing territorial disputes with the Gulf Clan and dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

“This expansion and struggle for territorial control are having severe consequences for civilians, who face threats, kidnappings, homicides, forced disappearances, and other forms of violence,” the Ombudsman’s Office warned in its report.

Cúcuta’s strategic location on the Venezuelan border has made it a hub for illegal economies, allowing armed groups to build their influence through drug trafficking, smuggling, and extortion. The porous nature of the border facilitates the movement of illicit goods and armed actors between Colombia and Venezuela, providing the ELN and other groups with a logistical advantage.

“The lack of a coordinated and effective response between both countries has enabled these actors to operate with relative impunity, perpetuating violence, smuggling, and exploitation in this border region,” the Ombudsman’s Office added.

The presence of illegal armed groups in Cúcuta is widespread. Reports indicate that at least one such group operates in every district of the city. In addition to the ELN, the Gulf Clan, and FARC dissidents, criminal organizations originating in Venezuela have also established a foothold. These include Tren de Aragua, AK-47, and a paramilitary organization called Autodefensas Unidas Colombo-Venezolanas, all of which are engaged in human trafficking and drug smuggling.

As Cúcuta remains on high alert, the Colombian government faces mounting pressure to restore stability. The security council meeting yielded several immediate measures, but experts warn that without a long-term strategy, armed groups will continue to exploit the region’s vulnerabilities.

The reinforcement of police and military presence, along with intelligence-gathering operations, is expected to curb short-term threats. However, analysts argue that addressing the root causes of insecurity – including poverty, corruption, and cross-border criminal networks—is critical to achieving lasting peace.

“The nation is stronger than these dark forces that seek to subjugate citizens through terrorism and violence,” García stated. “We must remain united as a country and as a department, alongside our security forces, to reclaim our territory.”

The coming weeks will test the effectiveness of these measures as Cúcuta attempts to recover from the latest escalation of violence. With tensions high and the threat of further attacks looming, the city remains at the epicenter of Colombia’s ongoing struggle against illegal armed groups.