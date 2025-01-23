Displaced from Colombia’s Catatumbo at 36,000 confirms Defensoría

The humanitarian catastrophe in Colombia’s Catatumbo region continues to escalate, with the Defensoría del Pueblo – Ombudsman – confirming that 36,000 people have been displaced during the last six days due to violent clashes between the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla and FARC dissidents.

The surge in violence has drawn intense scrutiny of the national government as fears grow that this crisis could spill over into other regions of the country already on the brink of instability. Gvernors from the departments of Tolima, Arauca, Meta and Guaviare have expressed deep concerns that large swathes of their territories could become next “Catatumbo” given the presence of both ELN, FARC dissidents and other illegal armed groups.

In response to the worsening situation, Colombia’s Armed Forces have shifted to an offensive strategy against the ELN in Norte de Santander. The military has launched operations aimed at dismantling the group’s strongholds along the border with Venezuela, particularly targeting areas where the ELN has consolidated control over drug trafficking routes.

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez declared, “We will not allow Catatumbo to become a lawless territory. Our armed forces are committed to restoring order and ensuring the safety of civilians in this region.”

The military offensive comes after years of criticism over the state’s inability to address the growing influence of armed groups in Catatumbo. However, concerns remain that the offensive may exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, as combat operations intensify near civilian populations.

The violence in Catatumbo was far from unexpected. In November, the Ombudsman’s Early Warning No. 26 had highlighted an imminent escalation of violence in municipalities such as Ocaña, El Carmen, and Ábrego. The report warned of confrontations between the ELN and FARC dissidents under the command of alias “Calarcá,” driven by competition for control of illegal drug routes. Despite the clear warnings, the government failed to take preventive measures, allowing the crisis to explode.

“The situation in Catatumbo is a tragic result of neglect and inaction,” said Ombudsman Carlos Camargo. “The region’s residents are paying the price for the government’s failure to heed early warnings.”

Adding to the scale of the conflict is the role of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. The porous border between Catatumbo and Venezuela has long been a corridor for illicit activity, and Maduro’s regime stands accused of supporting the ELN as a proxy force to maintain control over these critical routes.

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe recently condemned Maduro’s actions, stating, “The Venezuelan regime is not merely complicit but actively enabling the ELN’s operations in Colombia. This is a direct threat to our sovereignty.”

This allegation places President Gustavo Petro in a difficult position. His administration has pursued peace talks with the ELN and other armed groups, but critics argue that Maduro’s backing of these groups undermines any chance of meaningful progress. Petro’s recent declaration of a state of interior commotion in Catatumbo appears to be a last ditch effort to slavage his failed “total peace” agenda.

Regions at Risk of Becoming the Next ‘Catatumbo’

While the military’s focus is currently on Norte de Santander, the Ombudsman has issued warnings about other regions on the verge of similar crises:

Northern Valle del Cauca: A sharp increase in violence between rival FARC dissident factions has put rural and Indigenous communities at grave risk.

A sharp increase in violence between rival FARC dissident factions has put rural and Indigenous communities at grave risk. Bajo Caguán, Caquetá: FARC splinter groups are battling for dominance, threatening to displace thousands more in this region.

FARC splinter groups are battling for dominance, threatening to displace thousands more in this region. Quibdó, Chocó: Urban violence driven by organized crime has reached critical levels, particularly in Afro-Colombian communities.

Urban violence driven by organized crime has reached critical levels, particularly in Afro-Colombian communities. Northern Cauca: Armed groups have intensified clashes over control of illegal economies, leaving civilians caught in the crossfire.

With 36,000 displaced from in Colombia’s northeast alone, the national government faces a stark challenge: to quickly contain the crisis and prevent its spread or risk plunging more regions into chaos.

President Petro has called for a dual approach of military action and peacebuilding, stating, “The government will defend its citizens while continuing to work toward lasting peace.” However, skeptics argue that dialogue alone is insufficient in the face of armed groups emboldened by Venezuela’s complicity.

Senator María Fernanda Cabal, a vocal critic of Petro, added, “Without a firm stance against these groups and their external supporters, we risk losing control of entire regions.”

As the Colombian Armed Forces ramp up their offensive in Catatumbo, the question remains: will this strategy restore order, or will it deepen the humanitarian crisis? For now, Catatumbo serves as both a warning and a test case for Colombia’s ability to confront its internal conflicts and external pressures.