COP16: Colombia presents ambitious Biodiversity Action Plan

On the third day of COP16, Colombia’s Minister of Environment, Susana Muhamad, who also serves as president of the conference, provided a cautiously optimistic update on the ongoing negotiations. As global delegates continue to seek consensus on critical issues affecting biodiversity, Muhamad noted that progress, though challenging, was being made on key topics.

“Although on the issue of resource mobilization there are important differences between the parties, a methodology has already been agreed upon to address them, and I think this is positive,” Muhamad said during a press briefing. She acknowledged that significant differences remain but emphasized that establishing a shared approach was an important step forward.

While Muhamad expressed hope that major announcements could emerge by Friday, she tempered expectations by stressing that nothing is final until all negotiations are completed. “Let’s see how the work progresses today and tomorrow,” she said, underscoring the unpredictable nature of such complex discussions.

Talks on genetic sequence sharing and benefit distribution, particularly regarding the use of digital data for biodiversity research, were highlighted as areas where negotiations were advancing more smoothly. Muhamad expressed satisfaction with the collaborative atmosphere, particularly in discussions related to indigenous peoples’ work plans. Consensus has been building in these areas, with delegates demonstrating a commitment to ensuring equitable sharing of benefits derived from genetic resources.

As COP16 moves forward, Muhamad highlighted the importance of the high-level segment scheduled for the end of the summit, where UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of state, and ministers will join the negotiations. Their participation is expected to help finalize agreements and give momentum to the implementation of global biodiversity targets.

Colombia’s new Biodiversity Action Plan



Colombia’s leadership role at COP16, not only as the host nation but also by presenting its comprehensive action plan to protect biodiversity by 2030, is spearheaded by Muhamad and her her commitment to the Kunming-Montreal Global Framework, the international roadmap for addressing biodiversity loss.

Hailed as a historic gathering for decision-makers and stakeholders in global conservation, Muhamad has presented an ambitious agenda that consolidates six national targets and incorporates 191 actions aimed at reversing biodiversity decline over the next five years. “We are one of the countries presenting a complete plan two years after the Kunming-Montreal Framework, and this reflects how we will meet the global framework’s targets,” Muhamad said. She emphasized that Colombia’s plan tailors the 23 global targets to the country’s specific environmental and social context, ensuring that the strategy is both practical and impactful.

One of the key goals of the Biodiversity Plan is to expand the percentage of the national territory under environmental protection from the current 24% to 34%. This will include efforts to conserve terrestrial areas, inland waters, and coastal marine zones, areas critical for biodiversity and ecosystem services.

The new Biodiversity Action Plan presented with Environment Vice-Minister Mauricio Cabrera, included the participation of some 23,000 persons, and assigns specific responsibilities across 15 government ministries to ensure climate resilience and biodiversity preservation.

To reach 84% of these targets, an estimated COP$76.5 trillion pesos (US$19.4 billion) will be required by 2030. The key objectives include managing 19 million hectares for climate and biodiversity, restoring or converting 5 million hectares to sustainable production, and generating 3% of the GDP from biodiversity projects. The plan also aligns with Colombia’s commitments to climate action, the National Development Plan, and the 2016 Peace Agreement.

Additionally, Colombia wants to become an international reference with the growth of its bio-Economy. Currently, the bio-Economy accounts for just 0.8% of the national GDP, but Colombia aims to increase this to 3% by 2030. This economic shift is expected to create half a million jobs, aligning environmental conservation with economic development. By promoting sustainable use of biodiversity, Colombia hopes to integrate nature conservation into its broader economic framework, reducing reliance on extractive industries that have contributed to environmental degradation.

A significant focus of the plan is the restoration of 19 million hectares of land that are on the verge of losing their ecological integrity. These areas, which are critical for providing ecosystem services such as clean water and carbon storage, will be prioritized for ecological restoration through comprehensive land-use planning. This initiative aims to strengthen local ecosystems and prevent further biodiversity loss.

Protection of Environmental Defenders



In addition to its biodiversity action plan, Colombia used the platform of COP16 to underscore the importance of protecting environmental defenders. Muhamad highlighted the critical role of activists in preserving ecosystems, particularly in countries like Colombia, where violence against environmental leaders remains a pressing issue. “We must legitimize the environmental struggle as a legitimate cause and not as something that isolates activists from their communities, which increases their vulnerability,” Muhamad said during the Environmental Justice and Environmental Defenders Day at COP16.

The Minister also called for greater international cooperation to address human rights abuses against environmental defenders, emphasizing their importance to achieving global biodiversity targets.

Colombia is also addressing environmental crime through its action plan, with a particular focus on reducing the impact of illicit economies, including illegal mining. The country is set to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at regulating gold exports and combating the illegal trade of the metal, which has caused severe environmental damage in regions across Latin America. This agreement is seen as a critical step toward tackling the environmental degradation caused by illegal mining operations, which not only destroy ecosystems but also fuel violence in affected areas.

The biodiversity plan also includes ambitious goals to convert five million hectares into sustainable production models and reduce wildlife trafficking and environmental crimes by 50% by 2030. These efforts, combined with the broader global negotiations, signal Colombia’s commitment to integrating environmental protection into its national agenda.

As COP16 approaches its high-level segment, the spotlight remains on the negotiations and the extent to which countries can come together to reach meaningful agreements. With Colombia presenting itself as a leader in biodiversity conservation through its new action plan, hopes are high that this historic summit will produce significant outcomes that advance global efforts to protect the planet’s natural resources and support the communities that depend on them.