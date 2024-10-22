COP16: Colombia launches “Water Police” to safeguard rivers and water sources

Colombia’s National Police has set a global standard in environmental protection with the establishment of the country’s first “Policía del Agua” division. Mobilizing some 8,000 police officers to safeguard the country’s vital water resources, including rivers, lakes, reservoirs, high-altitude wetlands – páramos – and endangered watersheds, the new Water Police will be equipped with specialized training and technical expertise, enabling the officers to undertake educational, operational, and proactive initiatives aimed at addressing growing environmental threats.

Launched on the first day of the 16th UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP16), the creation of the Water Police is an initiative spearheaded by Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, and William René Salamanca, Director of the National Police. This specialized force will be dedicated to protecting Colombia’s water resources, from small streams to majestic waterways.

“I want to acknowledge this initiative by the National Police of Colombia. This is truly about building peace among us, beginning to materialize what we yearned for with the signing of peace, and witnessing the emergence of new institutions and possibilities,” remarked Minister Muhamad. “Having the National Police protect our water resources and work in concert with the National Environmental System is a significant step forward.”

Minister Muhamad emphasized from Cali, where delegates from 200 countries are attending COP16, the importance of launching the Water Police at a time when Colombia is advocating for “Peace with Nature” amidst global conflicts. Particularly during COP16, the country is spotlighting its commitment to sustainable development and environmental leadership. “Today’s unveiling of the Water Police is an act of peace; there can be no better act of peace than this launch before COP16,” she asserted.

General William Salamanca underscored the specialized nature of the Policía del Agua, stating: “This force comprises trained men and women dedicated to caring for our water resources, equipped with the technical know-how to initiate educational, operational, and anticipatory actions against the primary risks posed to our water sources.”

To bolster its operations, the Water Police will operate an integrated research and intelligence center focused on water protection. This center will facilitate anticipatory knowledge, enabling the development of preventive strategies aimed at fostering responsible behavior regarding water use, care, and preservation.

The new Water Police will play a crucial role in protecting Colombia’s water sources through various functions, including creating institutional guidelines, intervening in contaminated water bodies, and coordinating with public and private entities to implement control and prevention plans. The National Police will also focus on patrolling and awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of sustainable water use, particularly in regions with high levels of water pollution.

This initiative is not confined to Colombia’s borders, however. The Policía del Agua will collaborate with international agencies such as the United Nations, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, and World Health Organization (WHO), as well as establish cooperative agreements with law enforcement bodies in other countries, among them Interpol.

As of 2024, 8,000 police officers have received training in water source recovery, resulting in 412 arrests and 881 fines across the departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, and Nariño. One of the most notable achievements includes the recovery of 43 water sources nationwide.

Given the ongoing threats in the Colombian Amazon and Orinoco river basin, the Water Police will play a pivotal role in combating transnational crimes, including illegal mining and logging. Working in coordination with other divisions of the National Police – such as intelligence, counter-narcotics, anti-animal trafficking, and specialized helicopter units for forest fire response – the Water Police will strengthen efforts to protect all ecosystems and endangered biodiversity.