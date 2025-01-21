Conflict in Catatumbo sparks Colombia’s worst humanitarian crisis in decades

Colombia is grappling with its most severe humanitarian crisis in over 20 years as violence between the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla and dissident factions of the FARC continues in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander. The conflict has displaced up to 20,000 people, a dramatic escalation from earlier estimates. The violence, now in its sixth consecutive day, has claimed at least 100 lives and left thousands in desperate need of aid.

President Gustavo Petro announced Monday on social media a “state of siege” for the country – conmoción interior – as well as an Emergency Declaration that gives the Executive extraordinary measures to address the crisis. “The ELN has chosen the path of war, and that’s what they will get,” Petro wrote on “X”, accusing the guerrilla of evolving into a drug cartel.

Amid mass displacement and humanitarian challenges, the Mayor of Cúcuta, Jorge Acevedo, confirmed that over 11,000 people have fled rural areas to seek government assistance in the departmental capital. Thousands more have sought refuge in shelters across Ocaña, Sardinata and Tibú, bringing the total number of displaced persons to 20,000.

“The humanitarian aid we have is insufficient. Children, elderly individuals in wheelchairs, and the sick – none of whom have any connection to this war – are arriving in dire conditions,” said Acevedo to El Colombiano. He appealed for donations, including personal hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and clothing, to alleviate the suffering.

The Office of the Ombudsman had issued an early warning in November last year, predicting clashes between the ELN and FARC dissidents over territorial control and illicit economies in Catatumbo. Despite these warnings, the national authorities was unprepared for the scale of the current conflict.

The conflict has also severely disrupted education across this mountainous territory, with 46,000 children unable to return to school due to ongoing hostilities. Children, adolescents, and infants make up 35% of the displaced population, according to the Procuraduría General de la Nación, Colombia’s oversight entity.

The ELN appears to be holding a military advantage in Catatumbo, with reports indicating they have moved an estimated 4,000 combatants to the region, and have also mobilized additional combatants from the department of Arauca.

With the state of siege announcement, President Petro has gained additional powers for up to 90 days, including the ability to restrict movement, impose curfews, and suspend certain laws. The measure will initially last 3 months, but can be extended another 90 days with Congressional approval.