Colombia’s Petro tells U.S President Trump: “We Must Rise to the Occasion”

On June 23, Colombian President Gustavo Petro began to retract affirmations that a “coup” was being orchestrated by “extreme right-wing politicians” against his government, acknowledging in a formal letter to U.S. President Donald Trump that his words may have been misinterpreted. The letter, sent the same day, preempted one of the most turbulent weeks in Colombia–U.S. relations.

The letter, which has yet to receive a formal reply from President Trump, strikes a conciliatory tone, admitting that Petro’s remarks may have “been perceived as unnecessarily harsh” and clarifying that they were not meant to “personally target anyone, nor to baselessly question the role of the United States.”

“In recent weeks,” Petro writes, “an exchange of views between the Office of the Secretary of State and this Presidency has reached a level of public attention that merits calm and honest reflection.”

The diplomatic rift began after Petro made inflammatory remarks at a rally in Cali, suggesting that far-right international politicians – including U.S. lawmakers- were involved in efforts to destabilize his government. He indirectly cited Republican Senator Marco Rubio as part of a continental far-right conspiracy and warned of “coup dynamics” threatening other leftist governments in Latin America, including Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela.

The U.S response was swift with State Department recalling its top diplomat in Bogotá, citing “baseless and reprehensible” comments from senior Colombian officials. Petro retaliated by withdrawing Colombia’s ambassador to Washington for consultations.

“My concern has always been to warn of destabilizing dynamics affecting our region – often driven by diverse actors with conflicting interests,” claims the country’s first leftist leader. “In that context, I acknowledge that some of my words may have been perceived as unnecessarily harsh.”

“In the spirit of dialogue, I want to state that my intention is not to close doors, but to open paths for an honest and respectful conversation between our countries,” he added.

The letter also rejects accusations that Petro’s online rhetoric may have incited the June 5 assassination attempt on Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a leading conservative presidential hopeful from the opposition Centro Democrático party. Without going into specifics, Petro expressed “deep concern” over the insinuation that his discourse had inspired the violent attack.

“As already established by the investigative authorities, there is no evidence whatsoever linking this government or its discourse to that regrettable event,” Petro wrote. “Those responsible must be found and brought to justice, without bias or political interests intervening.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting all political actors “from all sectors, without exception,” and denounced the politicization of political violence. “I categorically reject any attempt to use tragedy as a tool for unfounded accusations,” he wrote. “Politics must not become a field of suspicion, where words replace evidence.”

The letter also seeks to shift the conversation away from recriminations and toward broader regional cooperation. Among Petro’s key proposals is the convening of a summit between the United States and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) – a regional bloc often seen as an alternative to the Organization of American States (OAS), which many leftist leaders view as too closely aligned with Washington.

“I would like to reiterate my proposal to convene a summit between the government of the United States and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC),” Petro wrote. “Not as a symbolic gesture, but as a real opportunity to sit down as equals and reflect on the future we share.”

The proposal comes amid broader geopolitical realignments, with Brazil hosting the BRICS group of nations. Petro canceled his scheduled trip to attend the summit given the diplomatic fallout with the United States. President Xi Jinping also declined to attend the talks this week in Rio de Janeiro, raising speculation that China may be eyeing the 11-member group with growing caution.

While Petro frames the letter as a gesture of “respect and hope,” the silence from the White House suggests continuing skepticism in Washington. Florida Republicans – including Representatives Mario Díaz-Balart, María Elvira Salazar, and Carlos Gimenez – have accused Petro of aligning with authoritarian regimes and undermining the longstanding bilateral counter-narcotics alliance. Visa sanctions for members of Petro’s inner circle remain under consideration.

Despite looming trade tariffs and pending “certification” of Colombia’s counternarcotics efforts, Petro appears eager to reset the dialogue. “This is not a call to confrontation, but to shared responsibility,” he said. “History is watching us, and the harshest judgment will be that of the future. We must rise to the occasion.”

Whether the olive branch will be accepted remains uncertain. With U.S.–Colombia relations at their most fragile point in decades, Petro’s letter may aim “to build a new stage of cooperation upon shared values,” but the challenge will be to restrain his social media narratives and improvised public speeches that could, once again, exacerbate the mood of mistrust, political divergence, and conflicting visions for the region’s future.