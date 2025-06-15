Colombia’s March of Silence: Nation walks in solidarity with Miguel Uribe

Massive rallies are anticipated on Sunday as Colombians gather in 20 cities on Sunday, June 15, for the March of Silence – a national demonstration of solidarity with Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, and a resounding rejection of political violence after an assassination attempt against a presidential candidate stunned the country.

The 39-year-old senator and presidential hopeful from the conservative Democratic Center party was shot in the head on June 7 while addressing supporters at a public rally in western Bogotá. Uribe Turbay remains in critical condition at Santa Fe Hospital, where doctors have reported “slight neurological improvement due to reduced brain swelling” and ongoing “hemodynamic stability.” The attack has sent shockwaves through Colombia’s political establishment and prompted urgent calls for unity, accountability, and justice.

Organizers have billed the March of Silence as a strictly non-partisan civic event. Participants have been asked to march without political slogans, campaign banners, or party logos. Instead, the demonstration is meant to offer a moment of national pause and reflection, allowing citizens to stand in solidarity with Uribe and call for the protection of democratic institutions.

“Violent actors will not write Colombia’s destiny,” said Senator Paloma Valencia, one of the most vocal advocates of the march. “This is why we invite all Colombians to join the March of Silence. Long live Miguel Uribe and all Colombians. No to terrorism.”

The march is being widely compared to the historic “No Más FARC” demonstration of February 4, 2008, when more than six million Colombians marched in cities around the world to demand an end to guerrilla violence. The March of Silence is now seen as the most unified national street mobilization since then, underscoring widespread alarm over rising violence ahead of the 2026 presidential race.

Political figures across the ideological spectrum have confirmed their participation, including Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, former mayors Claudia López and Enrique Peñalosa, ex-Minister Alejandro Gaviria, former FARC peace negotiator and senator Humberto de la Calle, former hostage and presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, New Liberalism leader Juan Manuel Galán, and presidential hopefuls David Luna, Juan Daniel Oviedo, Sergio Fajardo, Paloma Valencia and María Fernanda Cabal.

The centrist Party of the U issued a public statement in support of the march, calling it “a civic act that transcends partisan divides and calls for collective reflection.” Other political parties and civil society groups have echoed the call for peaceful participation, emphasizing the need to protect democratic norms amid growing instability.

Confirmed Gathering Points on Sunday:

Bogotá: Parque Nacional (9:00 a.m.)

Medellín: Av. Oriental with La Playa, ending at La Alpujarra (9:00 a.m.)

Cali: Parque Panamericano (Banderas), ending at Plazoleta Jairo Varela (9:00 a.m.)

Cartagena: Iglesia El Cabrero (Mass and rosary), along Av. Venezuela to Torre del Reloj (9:00 a.m.)

Cúcuta: Plaza outside C.C. Ventura Plaza (9:00 a.m.)

Armenia: Parque Fundadores (10:00 a.m.)

Pereira: Parque Olaya Herrera (9:00 a.m.)

Villavicencio: C.C. Viva (9:00 a.m.)

Ibagué: Calle 27 with Carrera 5 (9:00 a.m.)

Barranquilla: Plaza de la Paz (9:00 a.m.)

Bucaramanga: Puerta del Sol (9:00 a.m.)

The march also follows a week of deadly unrest. On Tuesday, dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) launched dozens of coordinated attacks in Cauca and Valle del Cauca, including Cali, killing eight people and injuring more than 75. The wave of violence, involving car bombs, sniper attacks, and explosives, is among the deadliest surges since President Gustavo Petro took office in August 2022.

President Petro responded by convening an emergency security council in Cali and reaffirming his support for a controversial consulta popular – a proposed national referendum on social and labor reforms, rejected by the Senate last month. Critics argue Petro may try to bypass Congress altogether, risking a constitutional showdown with Colombia’s high courts.

In the face of violence, uncertainty, and deep political polarization, Sunday’s March of Silence aims to send a clear message: Colombians want peace. Colombians want democracy. Colombians want life.

As of Friday, with the sixth official statement from the Santa Fe Hospital, there has been no medical update on critical condition of Miguel Uribe Turbay. #FuerzaMiguel