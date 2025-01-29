Colombia’s Liberal Party declares independence from Petro’s Government

Colombia’s Liberal Party has officially withdrawn its support from President Gustavo Petro’s government, declaring itself independent in Congress. The move, announced on Tuesday by party leader and former President César Gaviria, strips Petro’s coalition of 13 senators and 33 representatives, significantly weakening its legislative majority.

In a strongly worded statement, the party cited a “worrying institutional breakdown” and pointed to a series of governance failures, including the crisis in the conflict-ridden region of Catatumbo, strained diplomatic ties with the United States over the recent migrant deportation flights, corruption scandals, and a lack of leadership. “These issues endanger the well-being and security of Colombians. We cannot ignore them,” the statement read.

Despite having been formally part of Petro’s governing coalition for over two years, the Liberal Party has often acted independently. Gaviria emphasized that from the outset, the party’s input on social reforms and key policies was dismissed. “Our exclusion from decision-making spaces has been evident,” he said, adding that the Liberals have no representation in Petro’s administration at any level, whether national or regional.

Gaviria, a former president who has led the Liberal Party since 2005, has been a vocal critic of Petro’s administration. Last November, while attending a party meeting in Cartagena, he openly attacked the president’s leadership. “This will go down as one of the weakest and most incomprehensible governments in our history,” he said at the time.

On Tuesday, Gaviria went further, accusing Petro of undermining the country’s institutions. “After two years in office, the president has demonstrated his inability to handle Colombia’s challenges. In his eagerness to impose his vision, he has disregarded constitutional order, ignored court rulings, disrespected the rule of law, and dismissed fundamental pillars of our democracy,” he declared.

The Liberal Party’s departure delivers a major blow to Petro’s legislative agenda. With 13 seats in the Senate and 33 in the House of Representatives, the party holds nearly 20% of the votes in the lower chamber, making it a decisive force in passing any reforms.

This latest political rupture comes as Petro faces additional turbulence with 16 months remaining in his presidential term. The early departure of Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo – initially set to step down in the coming days – is due to tensions with the president over the diplomatic crisis triggered on Sunday, when Petro disauthorized the entry into Colombian airspace of two C-17 U.S military aircraft transporting Colombian migrants.

Murillo’s exit clears the way for Laura Sarabia, who will be sworn in as Colombia’s new Foreign Minister on Wednesday, January 29, and Petro’s most loyal political ally.