Justice Minister Ángela María Buitrago, a close political ally of leftist President Gustavo Petro, has raised the alarm over a devastating increase in child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia. Buitrago revealed that some children, particularly in rural regions like the department of Chocó, are resorting to suicide as a desperate attempt to escape the violent pressures of illegal armed groups. The stark revelation underscores the growing crisis facing Colombia’s youth, with recruitment cases by illegal armed groups, among them FARC dissidents, Gulf Clan, and National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, rising more than 1,000% in just four years.

According to data from the Ombudsman’s Office, forced child recruitment in Colombia has surged from 37 cases in 2021 to 409 in 2024, marking a staggering 1,005% increase. The uptick is particularly severe in remote areas, where armed groups continue to impose their presence, and where social and economic alternatives for children are nearly non-existent. Chocó, a vast territory along the Pacific coast, has been impacted by the armed conflict, where children are reportedly choosing to take their lives to avoid being conscripted into violent gangs and criminal organizations.

Minister Buitrago, whose portfolio includes overseeing Colombia’s justice system, emphasized the urgency of implementing more effective policies to protect children from these dire circumstances. In an interview with Noticias RCN, Buitrago warned of the intensifying crisis in rural zones.

“In Chocó, for example, we are deeply troubled. We have encountered instances where children, overwhelmed by the fear of recruitment, are tragically taking their own lives,” she said, highlighting that the surge in recruitment cases reflects the broader destabilizing impact of Colombia’s ongoing armed conflict.

While the country has seen a decrease in overall violence in some urban areas, rural regions, especially those with limited state presence, continue to suffer from the coercive tactics of armed groups vying for control over territory. The lack of security, coupled with economic deprivation, has left families in many regions unable to protect their children from recruitment by illegal armed forces.

Buitrago’s comments also point to the broader failure of public policy in addressing the needs of at-risk youth.

“The absence of state intervention has left families and communities to bear the burden of protecting children,” Buitrago said. “This responsibility cannot fall solely on families; the government must step in with concrete measures.”

The Ombudsman’s Office, which monitors human rights in Colombia, has also raised concerns over the mental health of children affected by the conflict. A report from the agency notes that child mental health issues worsened during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, with reports of depression and anxiety sharply rising. The lack of adequate mental health services, particularly in rural areas, has left many children without the support they need to cope with the trauma of living in conflict zones.

Iris Marín, the Ombudsman, stressed the importance of offering viable alternatives for children to envision a future free from violence. In a recent meeting with adolescents from Cauca, many expressed frustration over the lack of governmental support for initiatives like sports programs and cultural activities, which could help them escape the grip of armed groups.

“We have young athletes who have won medals in the National Games, yet they are forced to seek support from other regions due to the absence of local programs,” Marín said. “This lack of investment in youth development is making it easier for armed groups to recruit these young people.”

In addition to the mental health crisis and lack of support for at-risk children, the Ombudsman’s Office also highlighted a significant underreporting of child recruitment cases, estimating that over 30% of such incidents are not officially recorded. This underreporting means that the true scale of the problem may be much greater than the numbers suggest.

Paloma Valencia, a senator from the right-wing Centro Democrático party, criticized Minister Buitrago’s remarks, accusing the government of failing to take responsibility for the situation. “The Minister of Justice speaks of children committing suicide out of fear of recruitment, but it sounds as though they are speaking as if the government were not part of the issue,” stated the right-wing politician.

As Buitrago’s leftist government struggles to tackle a deepening security crisis, the threat of forced child recruitment remains one of the most pressing human rights challenges in Colombia. As the armed conflict continues to devastate rural communities, once again, the country’s most vulnerable remain dangerously exposed to exploitation and abandonment in all their tragic manifestations.

Buitrago’s harrowing statement comes as Colombia’s Armed Forces are engaged in a full-scale military operation in the Chocó with an additional 400 soldiers deployed to the region ahead of an “Armed Strike” declared by ELN.