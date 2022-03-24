Colombia to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine

After Colombia was recently ratified by U.S President Joe Biden as a Major non-NATO Ally, President Iván Duque announced Thursday that the government will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The announcement was made as the heads of state of 30 NATO countries meet in Brussels to counter Russia’s attempts to destroy the foundations of international security and stability.

NATO Allies have pledged to step up support with military hardware to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself in a war that has completed its first month. Among the assistance NATO members are offering to the government of Ukraine is cybersecurity and protection against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

President Duque stated on Twitter that “in difficult times such as these, we have decided to make a donation, through the UN Refugee Agency (ACNUR), to assist the affected civilian population in that country.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address Colombia virtually to express solidarity with the country and explain the devastating attacks on civilians, including women and children.

The address had been scheduled for March 18, but given commitments with his security council, was postponed. The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed that among the 299 Colombians registered in Ukraine, 283 have been evacuated. President Duque has joined world leaders in condemning the invasion, and as a Major non-NATO Ally cooperates with member states in demining projects, maritime security and military training.