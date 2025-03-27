Colombia and U.S to expand Biometric Data Sharing for migration and security

The U.S Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia in Bogotá on Thursday as part of a three-day diplomatic offensive across Latin America. The tour has focused on migration, crime, and security cooperation. Noem’s visit is the first high-level encounter between the Trump administration and Colombia – and one of many – affirmed the former governor of South Dakota.

The meeting at the San Carlos Palace addressed key issues from hemispheric security, to drug policy, and fight against transnational organized crime. Noem and Sarabia signed a letter of intent to expand cooperation on biometric data sharing, move aimed at strengthening border security and law enforcement collaboration between the two nations.

During a joint press conference, Noem emphasized the importance of tackling criminal networks that threaten both countries. “We recognize that there are dangerous criminals and sophisticated cartels that we must address together to put an end to the horrific crimes that impact our communities every day,” she stated.

Sarabia echoed these concerns, stressing the need for cooperation while ensuring respect for human rights. “This letter of intent is a step forward in establishing specific, realistic, and effective measures that will consolidate our friendship with the United States while guaranteeing the human rights and dignity of migrants,” she said.

The signed memorandum marks a positive step forward in U.S.-Colombia relations, particularly when it comes to controlling both legal and irregular migration. Under the agreement, Colombia will implement biometric capabilities through the Department of Homeland Security’s data-sharing initiative, enhancing efforts to detect and prevent criminal activity at its borders.

The discussions also covered deportation policies, a sensitive issue in recent months between Presidents Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro. Noem described the dialogue as “frank and candid,” emphasizing the U.S. commitment to “working hand-in-hand with our Colombian partners to enhance border security and support the enforcement of our criminal laws.”

During her short visit to Bogotá, Noem praised Colombia’s leadership and hospitality, referring to Sarabia as “my friend Laura” and reaffirming the commitment to shared security efforts. “This partnership in biometric data sharing will help Colombia detect criminals along its borders. Working together, the people of Colombia will be safer,” she said.

Noem also acknowledged Colombia’s cultural and economic importance, startin with the country’s key agricultural exports. “I saw your beautiful flowers and your spectacular coffee. I look forward to returning many more times to continue working with the Colombian people on security issues,” she remarked.

“Our robust agenda on migration, security, trade, and the fight against drug trafficking will continue to reinforce the deep ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries,” concluded Sarabia.