Cauca under fire. FARC dissidents launch wave of terror attacks

The department of Cauca is under fire as FARC dissidents unleashed a coordinated offensive across ten municipalities within the past 24 hours. The violent attacks, which included car bombs, drone strikes, and gunfire, have left at least 80 people injured, including four children, and resulted in the death of one Colombian soldier.

The most damaging attack occurred in the town of Piendamó, where an explosive device concealed in a motorcycle detonated in a densely populated area, injuring 48 people – 12 of them critically. Among the victims were civilians, police officers, and four minors. Suárez was also heavily affected, with two drone attacks injuring seven people, including a police officer and two children. In Cajibío, a series of six drone attacks and a direct assault on security forces left two police officers wounded.

In Patía, an explosive device targeted a military patrol, killing soldier Romario Roque Gutiérrez and injuring two of his comrades. Authorities confirmed that the attack occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, when an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden in a motorcycle was detonated as soldiers approached. Security forces have arrested four individuals in connection with the attack, which has been attributed to the Carlos Patiño Front, a dissident faction of the FARC.

Further hostilities have been reported in Toribío, Caldono, Rosas, and Santander de Quilichao, where armed groups launched gunfire and explosives against police stations. Even animals were not spared, as two dogs were injured in an attack in Santander de Quilichao.

The series of attacks have sown fear among the local population, prompting authorities to impose curfews and suspend school activities in several towns. Piendamó has been placed under lockdown, while in Cajibío, classes have been canceled as a precautionary measure. Footage from local residents shows the aftermath of the explosions, with destroyed vehicles, shattered storefronts, and injured victims receiving emergency medical care.

A separate attack occurred in Rosas, where an explosive device was detonated as a military truck carrying soldiers from the Third Brigade of the Colombian Army passed through. The explosion left four soldiers wounded and heavily damaged the military vehicle. Witnesses described moments of chaos as gunfire erupted following the blast. “The cars stopped, they’re shooting, and they’re right near my house,” said one local resident in a video shared on social media.

Colombian Minister of Defense Pedro Sánchez strongly condemned the attacks, announcing a reward of up to COP$300 million for information leading to the identification and capture of the masterminds behind the wave of violence. “Today, these dissidents have spread terror in ten municipalities of Cauca using explosives, drones, and armed assaults. Their cowardice is destined to fail. Colombia will not bow to criminals who have only brought suffering and misery,” said Sánchez in an official statement.

Medical teams continue treating the injured, with reports confirming that at least eight victims were transferred to the Hospital San José in Popayán, including six in critical condition. Dr. Hanier Agudelo, head of clinical management at the hospital, stated: “Yesterday, we received eight patients – six from Piendamó in critical condition and two military personnel injured in the Patía attack. While their injuries were severe, all are now out of immediate danger.”

Authorities suspect that the surge in attacks may be linked to the anniversary of the death of Manuel Marulanda Vélez, alias ‘Tirofijo,’ the founding commander of FARC who died in 2008.

The escalation in violence underscores the ongoing security crisis in Cauca, a region long plagued by armed conflict, drug trafficking, and territorial disputes. As FARC dissidents continue their attacks against vulnerable, mostly rural, populations, President Petro deflected attention from the internal security crisis by rebroadcasting a two-and-a-half cabinet meeting during primetime.

With the national government pushing to justify its reform agenda on public and private networks, the department of Cauca is on the verge of total collapse, with residents fearing for their lives. The threat of further bloodshed in a decades-old conflict shows no signs of abating. “Petro’s security strategy has failed; there is no state presence in the territories, and today the people are suffering. What’s needed is a real presence, strengthening the security forces, and caring for these communities. We can’t wait until August 2026. The Minister of Defense has the opportunity and the obligation to rebuild the public forces to regain the public’s trust. Tomorrow is too late,” believes former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo.