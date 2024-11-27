Casa de Moneda’s new exhibition hall redefines Colombia’s Changing Image

Stepping through the stone arch of Casa de Moneda, one can sense how this historic landmark has shaped the economic fortitude of a colony and, later, a nation. Owned by the Banco de la República – Central Bank – Casa de Moneda is one of the country’s most iconic museums and an obligatory visit for anyone in the Colombian capital.

Museo Casa de Moneda has unveiled a new exhibition hall titled 21st Century: A Country Changing Its Image. Marking the completion of the museum’s two-year renovation, this innovative space offers guests a fresh perspective on Colombia’s history, tracing its evolution through coins, banknotes, and other transactional artifacts.

The hall reflects on the social, cultural, and economic dimensions of money within Colombian society, presenting nearly 300 carefully curated pieces and the tools used to design and produce them. By integrating elements such as virtual payment methods and credit cards into the story, Siglo XXI: Un país que cambia de imagen bridges past and present, inviting audiences to explore the dynamic role of money.

Through historical allegories and images, Colombia’s currency has long mirrored its people, culture, and natural environments. In centuries past, minted coins and printed banknotes projected a singular story, portraying the country as a resource-rich land unified under a centralized political system. However, the 1991 Constitution marked a turning point in how Colombia’s diversity was represented. Since then, the Colombian peso has celebrated multiculturalism, highlighted ecosystems, and underscored the growing importance of the environment in defining regional identity.

This shift is a key theme in 21st Century: A Country Changing Its Image. Visitors will understand how money has symbolized deep transformations, encapsulating historical milestones and ecological treasures. The exhibition also highlights the evolving designs of Colombia’s banknotes and coins, which now showcase figures, landmarks, and natural icons symbolic of the nation’s diverse expressions and habitats.

A Celebration of Milestones

The new hall’s opening coincides with the Bank of the Republic’s 100th-anniversary celebrations. Curator Santiago Robledo shared details about the exhibition’s framework and the significance of its unique items, including experimental banknotes and coins that never entered circulation.

The curatorship is a collaborative effort between numismatists, historians, educators, economists, and designers. Their extensive research ensured the exhibition’s inclusivity and relevance. The result is a thoughtfully crafted display comprising eight thematic axes that invite reflection on Colombia’s history, culture, and the concept of value- both monetary and intangible.

“This curatorial approach redefines how we see money,” explains Robledo. “By delving into its symbolism and design, we can understand how it serves as a medium for transmitting social, political, and cultural messages. Our goal is to provoke dialogue about the invaluable elements of our society, from biodiversity to cultural heritage.”

A Museum Redefined

The exhibition completes the Casa de Moneda’s extensive renovation, which began in 2022. Visitors can now experience a cohesive story across the museum’s spaces, connecting this new hall to other exhibits within the Bank of the Republic’s Cultural Complex. This interdisciplinary approach aligns with broader institutional goals, such as promoting sustainability, safeguarding natural resources, and fostering an appreciation for priceless cultural treasures.

Why Visit?

This exhibition transforms money into a storyteller, weaving tales of Colombia’s past, present, and future. Each coin and banknote allows visitors can explore the evolution of a nation’s identity – from conquest to independence, and beyond.

By examining the symbols and designs that celebrate Colombia’s cultural diversity and natural wealth, the exhibition reveals how currency reflects collective values and evolving priorities, from social inclusion to environmental leadership.

Engaging and thought-provoking, 21st Century: A Country Changing Its Image offers a unique journey through history and culture, inspiring a deeper appreciation for the tangible – and unseen – forces that shape the Colombia we know today.

Highlights



Rarely seen specimens of coins and banknotes, including prototypes that never circulated.

The creative and historical processes behind Colombia’s currency from the 1960s to 1990s.

An exploration of the environmental and societal themes that emerged after the 1991 Constitution.

Practical Information

Museum hours are:

Monday, Wednesday–Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sundays and holidays: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: Closed.

Admission is free, ensuring accessibility for all audiences.

Casa de Moneda: Calle 11 No.4-93

For more information visit: https://www.banrepcultural.org/bogota/casa-de-moneda