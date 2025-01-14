As Trump inauguration looms, Venezuela’s political crisis tests Petro Government

Less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office, Colombia finds itself mired in a fresh wave of contentious relations with neighboring Venezuela. Former President Álvaro Uribe intensified his calls for civil disobedience in Venezuela and floated the possibility of a United Nations-backed military intervention to address the ongoing crisis under a Nicolás Maduro dictatorship.

Uribe Vélez, founder of Colombia’s opposition Democratic Center party, cited Article 350 of Venezuela’s Bolivarian Constitution, which empowers citizens to reject any regime that undermines democratic principles or human rights. Speaking in Cúcuta, near the Venezuelan border, Uribe warned of the political and social fallout that has driven millions of Venezuelans to flee, many seeking refuge in Colombia. The former president also referenced the United Nations’ “responsibility to protect” doctrine, urging the international community to act decisively without Colombia’s direct involvement.

The proposal drew sharp criticism from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has pursued an open-door policy to relations with Caracas since taking office. Petro denounced Uribe’s comments via the social media platform X, accusing the “Colombian far-right” of promoting violence. Without directly naming Uribe, Petro stated that such rhetoric reflects a “thirst for blood” tied to a history of conflict.

Petro reiterated his government’s commitment to dialogue, emphasizing the importance of respecting national sovereignty while denouncing human rights violations. “We seek respect for all peoples and reject the use of force to address political disputes,” Petro said in a statement, maintaining his support for peaceful relations despite ongoing controversies over Venezuela’s disputed elections.

Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo also dismissed the notion of military intervention as “extremely serious,” warning of its potential to disproportionately impact vulnerable communities on both sides of the border. Speaking to W Radio, Murillo criticized those advocating for such actions, arguing that they are unlikely to send their own children to war.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado ramped up pressure on Maduro’s government, calling for citizens to prepare for what she described as a “final round” to oust the embattled president. “The regime knows its days are numbered,” Machado said in a social media broadcast, describing Maduro’s government as “isolated” and “paranoid.”

Machado highlighted growing international recognition of opposition figure Edmundo González as Venezuela’s legitimate president. She named countries including the United States, Italy, and Canada, along with the European Parliament, as among those refusing to acknowledge Maduro’s presidency. “The democratic world stands with Venezuela’s fight for freedom,” Machado said.

The political turmoil comes as Trump prepares to assume the presidency in Washington, potentially reshaping U.S. foreign policy toward Latin America. While Trump has yet to articulate a detailed approach to Venezuela’s crisis, regional leaders remain watchful of the incoming administration’s stance.

With Colombia hosting over 1.7 million Venezuelan migrants, the humanitarian and political implications of the crisis remain a pressing issue for the region. Observers caution that any escalation in tensions could further strain Colombia’s dependence on Venezuela’s oil-rich natural resources and disrupt commerce along the 1,600-km long border.