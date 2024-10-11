Armored ‘Gladiators’ reach Cali to protect COP16 Biodiversity Summit

As the city of Cali prepares to host the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) on biodiversity, security efforts have intensified with the arrival of a convoy of 10 Colombian Army armored vehicles, known as ‘Gladiators.’ The summit, which will run from October 21 to November 1, is expected to attract more than 13,000 tourists and diplomats from around the world.

The Gladiators, also known as LAV III vehicles, are specially designed for troop transport and fire support. Equipped with .50-caliber machine guns and advanced armor, the vehicles are part of a broader security plan to ensure the safety of attendees during the high-profile event. Brigadier General Juan Rendón Pérez, commander of the Army’s Third Brigade, emphasized the importance of the vehicles for securing both the city and surrounding areas.

“They have special armor and provide us with the ability to anticipate and protect our men. They are equipped with .50-caliber machine guns and provide support in the field,” said Rendón Pérez. He added that the Gladiators will be deployed to several key areas around Cali, including Jamundí, Florida, Pradera, Palmira, and the road to Buenaventura.

Cali, located in southwestern Colombia, is ramping up its security ahead of the biodiversity summit, which is considered one of the most important environmental events globally. Local authorities have taken significant steps to reinforce the city’s safety, deploying additional police and army personnel to urban and rural areas.

Mayor Alejandro Eder highlighted the extensive security measures already in place to safeguard the event. “The eyes of the world will be on the city, which is why Cali already has more than 4,000 police officers patrolling the streets and 1,700 additional soldiers securing the perimeter in rural areas. We are ready to welcome our visitors,” said Eder.

In addition to the armored vehicles, the Colombian National Army has bolstered its presence in the region by deploying urban special forces. These units, trained for precision military operations and crowd control in chaotic environments, will be stationed in various strategic locations throughout the city, including the Río Boulevard, the Marco Fidel Suárez Military Aviation School, and the city’s hotel district. The nearby municipality of Yumbo will also receive increased security.

Eder also emphasized the city’s preparation on all fronts, stating that “a patrol boat will also arrive to ensure security along the Cauca River, along with 30 police trucks and 175 motorcycles that will patrol various neighborhoods across the city.”

Gladiators to secure critical access roads

The LAV III vehicles, known for their versatility in combat situations, are essential for maintaining security in potentially vulnerable areas. They can transport up to eight soldiers and are equipped with both offensive and defensive capabilities. In addition to their .50-caliber machine guns, the vehicles feature a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun and a 5.56 mm machine gun mounted in the turret. Their 8×8 traction allows them to navigate challenging terrain, and they are equipped with anti-drone systems, making them a formidable asset in both urban and rural settings.

“These vehicles will play a crucial role in ensuring the safe movement of people traveling to key sectors during the summit,” said Rendón Pérez. The Gladiators will also be positioned along major routes leading to Buenaventura, a critical port city on Colombia’s Pacific coast, to secure the flow of delegates and materials for the event.

In addition to the Gladiators, the Army’s Special Forces Command will be on high alert during the summit. Known for their capabilities in precision shooting, urban combat, and air assault operations, the special forces units are tasked with protecting high-profile attendees, including government officials and international diplomats.

Mayor Eder assured residents and visitors alike that the city is prepared for any potential disruptions. “We are ready for any kind of eventuality, but above all, we are focused on ensuring that all negotiations and events during COP run peacefully throughout the city,” said Eder.

This military deployment will be carried out jointly with the Colombian Navy, Air Force, National Police, and the Attorney General’s Office. As COP16 approaches, Cali’s security apparatus is working in full force to guarantee the safety of participants in what is expected to be the most important gathering of environmentalists, conservationists, stakeholders and policy makers in the second-most biodiverse country on Earth. “Colombia and Cali have a unique opportunity at COP16 to find solutions that protect biodiversity and demonstrate our potential to the world. If we want the world to recognize us in a positive way, this must be COP16 of reconciliation,” emphasized Eder.