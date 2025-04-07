Another hit to US-Colombia relations after Noem describes “contentious” Petro meeting

What appeared to be the perfect photo-op for President Petro and the culmination of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s first visit to Colombia can now be summarized – to use Noem’s words – as “contentious.” Noem’s comments were given during a U.S. media interview with NEWSMAX and have reached the highest political circles within the Petro government.

During her visit to Colombia on March 27, Noem first met with Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia to discuss bilateral cooperation on migration, organized crime, and border security. The visit resulted in the signing of a letter of intent to expand biometric data sharing — a move lauded by both governments as a tool to combat transnational criminal networks and improve migration management.

Speaking alongside Sarabia in Bogotá, Noem described the talks as “frank and constructive.” At the same time, Sarabia praised the dialogue as a “realistic and effective” step toward respecting the dignity of migrants and reinforcing the two nations’ long-standing alliance.

But less than a week later, in the televised interview, Noem radically shifted her tone. She characterized her meeting with Petro as “contentious” and claimed the Colombian president had expressed sympathy for members of the transnational criminal gang Tren de Aragua (TdeA), even going so far as to refer to some cartel members as “his friends.”

“He [Petro] talked about how Tren de Aragua members were misunderstood, that they really just needed ‘more love’ and ‘understanding’,” Noem said. “He talked about how some of the cartel members ‘were his friends’, and I told him clearly: cartel members, if they are your friends, we will kill them. President Trump is going after these dangerous criminals, and there will be consequences.”

Noem also said she warned Petro that the U.S. would never legalize drugs and accused the Colombian leader of spending the first 30 minutes of their meeting criticizing the U.S. government.

The backlash in Colombia has been immediate and fierce.

In an official statement, the Colombian Foreign Ministry issued a “categorical rejection” of Noem’s declarations. “President Gustavo Petro has reiterated, in public and in private, his firm and unequivocal commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime,” the statement read.

Petro, speaking at a public event, strongly denied Noem’s account of the meeting. “It’s not true that I spent thirty minutes criticizing Trump,” he said. “I answered her questions about Tren de Aragua and the blockade, and I expressed my views – which I continue to stand by. I don’t lie.”

The president also emphasized that the discussion focused on bilateral issues, not U.S. domestic policy, and reiterated Colombia’s position on migration. “How many Colombians are in the U.S. considered criminals, but we don’t see them that way?” he asked. “A migrant is not a criminal unless they commit an actual crime.”

Petro called for respectful dialogue based on the principle of equality and sovereignty. “The dialogue between Americans – and we are all Americans, Trump and I – must be between equals,” he said. “America can be great if we are united in protecting humanity and life, not destroying it.”

He also suggested that his decision to purchase military aircraft from Sweden rather than the United States may have played a role in the recent attacks against him. “I don’t know if that has anything to do with the words that have been spoken, which are not true,” he added.

Foreign Minister Sarabia, who had been warmly referred to by Noem as “my friend”, during the Bogotá visit, also denounced the remarks, writing on social media that the statements “do not reflect the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect” that had characterized their meeting.

The flare-up comes at a delicate moment in U.S.-Colombia relations. While traditionally close allies, under President Trump, tensions appear to be sharpening.

Despite the immediate controversy, the biometric data-sharing agreement signed during Noem’s visit remains in place, though questions now loom over the viability of deeper security cooperation in the current political climate.

As Colombia attempt to contain the fallout, the trust between the two governments has taken a serious hit — and one that could complicate joint efforts to address security challenges as Colombia awaits its annual certification from The White House for meeting its targets on drug eradication and counter-narcotics efforts.