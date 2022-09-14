Three of world’s top 10 ancient sites in Latin America

Even though Colombia’s Lost City – Ciudad Perdida – in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta didn’t cut the grade, nor the archaeological park of San Agustín with its rows of pre-Columbian stone sculptures, 10 of the World’s Most Visited Ancient Sites are located in Latin America.
According to the travel app Visited, developed by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, over 1 million international travellers ranked famous ancient sites, countries and popular places to visit, and could compare their personalised data with others. The travel lists that matched travelers’ interests include food and drink, nature, history, culture, architecture, religious sites, sporting events, among others.
The popular lists include world capitals, ancient sites, lists of cruise ports, top beaches, best snorkelling locations, mountain ranges and art museums. Users can also create their own digital scratch map with past and future travels by country, region/state and city, as well as gain personalised insights to key stats such as travel ranking, percentage of the world seen, and total countries visited. The results have been translated into 30 languages.
Here the listing of the Visited App’s World’s Top 10 ancient sites:
- The Colosseum in Rome, Italy is the most visited ancient site in the world.
- The Acropolis in Athens, Greece is the 2nd most visited ancient structure in the world.
- Pompeii, Italy which is an ancient city famously destroyed by Mount Vesuvius explosion in 79 AD.
- Stonehenge, England consists of vertical standing stones each around 13 feet high and seven feet wide, and weighing around 25 tons.
- Athenian Agora, Greece is the 2nd most visited ancient site in Greece and 5th in the world.
- Chichen Itza, Mexico is one of the greatest Mayan centres of the Yucatan peninsula, a short trip from Mayan Riviera beaches. Its history spans 1,000 years, with stone monuments and artistic works of Maya and Toltec civilizations. It is the most visited ancient site in the Americas.
- The Great Pyramid at Giza Egypt is considered one of the greatest marvels of architecture.
- Machu Picchu, Peru is the highlight of any visit to Peru. It sits high in the Andes mountains under the Urubamba River valley. There are intriguing buildings with astronomical alignments and panoramic views which will delight and astonish visitors seeking to learn the mysteries of the Inca civilization.
- Tulum, Mexico is the 2nd most visited ancient site in Mexico followed by Chichen Itza which is located nearby. This 13th century walled Mayan is the last known Mayan city, overlooks the sea and is surrounded by the jungle.
- Roman Baths, built during Roman times, are found a few hours away from London, United Kingdom.