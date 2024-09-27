Bogotá to host 100 performances from around the world with FIAV 2024

Bogotá is set to stage the Festival Internacional de Artes Vivas (FIAV), an ambitious celebration of global artistic expression that will take place from October 4 to 14. As a venture with the backing of the Mayoralty of Bogotá, and organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Bogotá’s District Institute of Arts (Idartes); Secretariat of Culture, Sports and Recreation, and Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (CCB), FIAV 2024 promises to be a transformative experience for audiences and creators alike.

At the unveiling of the festival’s extensive program, held in the modern concert hall where the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia rehearses, artists and cultural enthusiasts were treated to a glimpse of the festival’s extensive scope. The sheer numbers also highlight FIAV’s ambitious debut: 14 invited countries, 28 international companies, 42 local district groups, 100 shows, 400 artists, 35 venues, and 50 academic events will fill the schedule over ten exhilarating days.

Minister of Culture Juan David Correa emphasized the holistic power of the arts during the launch, tracing the evolution of dramatic presentations from ancient Greece to modern Colombian luminaries like Santiago García and Enrique Buenaventura, the founders of the so-called “New Colombian Theater”.

In his remarks, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán underscored the festival’s commitment to addressing urgent global issues, including climate change, gender equality, and the critical importance of solidarity through artistic expression. “This festival is a platform for diversity,” Galán stated, reiterating that the event is not merely a showcase of performances but a vital dialogue about the world we inhabit and the challenges we face.

The festival’s director, Fabio Rubiano, shared his vision of bridging the perceived gap between the arts and the market. “We aim to draw in audiences, not just to sell ideas but to cultivate a deeper appreciation for the arts,” he articulated, emphasizing that the festival serves as a professional market aimed at promoting national productions for global circulation.

Honoring the Pacific

A special focus of this inaugural festival is the Pacific region, which has historically been overlooked in cultural conversations. Colombian actress Carmenza Gómez articulated the significance of bringing the Pacific to the forefront, stating, “Now, this region will be the protagonist.” This dedication to plurality extends to various art forms, including theater, dance, and music, ensuring a multifaceted experience for all attendees.

Among the standout performances, Derrum-Bà, presented by the Diookaju Generación Arte Afro company, will showcase a mesmerizing fusion of multimedia, contemporary Afro dance, and dramatic corporeal mime, reclaiming cultural identity through dynamic movement. Meanwhile, La Otredad, a captivating dance-theater piece by the Pacific Dance group, invites audiences to explore profound themes of otherness and belonging through evocative choreography.

The international lineup is equally compelling, with the State of Rio de Janeiro recognized as the Honorary Guest International Region. Festival-goers can expect to see seven performances from Rio and São Paulo, including a concert featuring Brazilian music luminaries Paulinho Moska and Mart’nália. The acclaimed actress Carolina Virgüez will perform in Caranguejo Overdrive, a poignant narrative reflecting Brazil’s socio-political landscape, shedding light on the issues affecting its vibrant culture.

In addition to the previously mentioned performances, several other events are set to captivate audiences, creating a rich tapestry of artistic expression:

Theatrical Innovations: The festival will include a spotlight on experimental theater with the Spanish company Unahoramenos presenting Protocolo del Quebranto, based on haunting testimonies from the Ukraine conflict. This piece highlights the human cost of war and invites audiences to reflect on the realities of displacement and trauma. Global Perspectives on Climate Change: The Danish group Hotel Pro Forma will present Neoarctic, a thought-provoking mix of opera and multimedia that raises awareness about the environmental crisis. This performance is designed to showcase how art can reflect and react to pressing global issues, urging attendees to consider their role in protecting our planet. Chilean Artistic Voices: Malicho Vaca Valenzuela’s Reminiscence will explore Chile’s tumultuous past through a blend of documentary theater and personal narrative, resonating with the current social climate and historical consciousness prevalent in Latin America. A Celebration of Diversity: From the African continent, Burkina Faso’s Performers will merge traditional and contemporary dance in a powerful presentation, while New Zealand’s Dream Garden street circus promises to enchant audiences of all ages with its whimsical storytelling and artistry, illustrating the power of imagination. Grand Closing Events: The festival will culminate in grand performances by the French company Transe Express, featuring Giant Dolls and Mobile Homme. These spectacular street celebrations are designed to dazzle spectators, embodying the festival’s ethos of joy and unity through shared artistic experiences.

The festival also features a host of other noteworthy performances:

Measure for Measure (It’s Your Fault) by Gabriel Chamé Buendía promises a tragicomic exploration of contemporary moral dilemmas, offering a fresh perspective on society’s evolving values through the lens of Shakespeare’s classic narratives.

by Gabriel Chamé Buendía promises a tragicomic exploration of contemporary moral dilemmas, offering a fresh perspective on society’s evolving values through the lens of Shakespeare’s classic narratives. Mercy by Emma Dante delves into themes of motherhood and resilience, presenting a moving portrayal of three women caring for a child with special needs, set against a backdrop of hardship and solidarity, ultimately celebrating the strength of human connection.

by Emma Dante delves into themes of motherhood and resilience, presenting a moving portrayal of three women caring for a child with special needs, set against a backdrop of hardship and solidarity, ultimately celebrating the strength of human connection. All My Sons, a contemporary adaptation of Arthur Miller’s classic, invites audiences to confront ethical quandaries and familial loyalty in today’s world. This adaptation showcases the talent of Colombia’s leading actors, promising to resonate with viewers on multiple levels.

The Festival Internacional de Artes Vivas Bogotá is poised to be a landmark event in Colombia’s cultural calendar, inviting both local and international audiences to engage with the arts in profound and transformative ways. As the city transforms into a vibrant stage for creativity and dialogue, attendees can look forward to an enriching experience that celebrates the power of live arts to inspire, educate, and unite.