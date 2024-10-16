Banco de la República unveils virtual library of Brian Moser’s legacy in Colombia

Brian Moser, the English geologist turned photographer, left an indelible mark on the world of visual anthropology, particularly in Colombia, where his work has been instrumental in documenting the lives of Indigenous, Afro, and rural communities.

Over a career that spanned more than five decades, Moser (1935–2023) amassed a remarkable archive of images, sound recordings, and documentaries that offer a window into the cultural richness of the communities he encountered. Today, his work continues to educate, inspire, and preserve the memory of these groups through a newly launched virtual exhibition by the country’s – Central Bank – Banco de la República.

Born in London before the outbreak of World War II, Moser was exposed early to the idea that human cultures organize their worlds in unique and meaningful ways. His academic journey began in the field of geology, but it wasn’t long before Moser’s curiosity about the human condition led him to anthropology and photography. This combination of disciplines allowed him to produce a vast body of work that captures the essence of the cultures he encountered. His travels took him not only through the remote regions of Colombia but across China, Iran, Iraq, and Mongolia.

While his work spanned continents, it is in Colombia where his contribution to visual anthropology stands out most prominently. From 1961 to 1996, Moser undertook multiple expeditions into Colombia’s Amazon, Orinoco, and Pacific regions, where he sought to interact respectfully with Indigenous peoples. His documentation – photographs, films, and sound recordings – reflects a deep commitment to preserving the collective memory of these communities as they faced social, political, and environmental pressures.

Moser’s archive, now carefully curated and preserved by the British Museum, and Pitt Rivers Museum at Oxford, contains over 2,400 digital images. In 2014, the Banco de la República acquired his Colombian collection, making it accessible to scholars, students, and the public. The new virtual exhibition includes 1,400 images from this collection, focusing on Indigenous communities such as the Embera, Cuiva, Tukano, Inga, Wayúu, and Kogui, among others.

For Moser, photography was not merely about capturing a moment; it was about telling the stories of cultures often overlooked or misunderstood. His photographs offer an intimate glimpse into everyday life – religious ceremonies, the relationship between people and their environment, and the social rituals that bind communities together. His work captures both the beauty and resilience of Colombia’s Indigenous, Afro, and rural peoples, preserving their traditions and way of life in the face of globalization and encroaching conflict.

The virtual exhibition is the first in a two-part release. The second, planned for 2025, will focus on Black and rural communities in Colombia, further expanding the narrative of Colombia’s rich cultural diversity. Moser’s visual record, meticulously organized during his lifetime, will continue to unfold, providing insights into communities that have shaped the country’s identity for centuries.

Journey into Colombia’s Remote Regions

Moser’s expeditions took him to some of the most remote and rugged regions of Colombia. His work with the Embera, for example, began in the 1970s during an expedition along the Río Baudó in Chocó. There, he filmed the documentary ‘Embera: The End of the Road’, capturing the daily life and spiritual practices of this Indigenous group. The collection includes 148 photographs from this trip, each one a testament to the deep connection between the Embera people and their forested environment.

Similarly, Moser’s journeys to the Vaupés region resulted in a stunning visual record of the Hupda and Tukano peoples. In his documentary ‘War of the Gods’ (1971), Moser explores the complex spiritual world of the Tukano, documenting rituals and traditions that are deeply intertwined with the landscape of the Amazon. His photographs from this period, some 340 in total, provide a rare and vivid look at communities that continue to resist external influences in favor of maintaining their traditional way of life.

Moser’s fascination with Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta also led to some of his most profound work with the Ika and Kogui communities. These Indigenous groups, who consider themselves the guardians of the earth, live in relative isolation in the mountainous regions. Moser’s photographs from his expeditions between 1961 and 1991 reveal the enduring strength of their cultural practices, as well as their struggles to maintain their ancestral lands amid encroaching development.

Beyond the raw authenticity of his images, Moser’s work is imbued with a sense of urgency. As Colombia underwent rapid modernization in the late 20th century, many of the communities he documented found themselves increasingly vulnerable. Whether due to deforestation, industrial expansion, or political conflict, the way of life Moser captured on grainy 35mm film was under threat.

This sense of urgency is particularly evident in his photographs of the Wayúu people, who inhabit the arid La Guajira peninsula. Taken during trips in 1961 and 1989, these images document a community at the crossroads of tradition and modernity, navigating the challenges of living in one of Colombia’s most inhospitable landscapes. Moser’s work with the Wayúu remains one of the most comprehensive visual records of their cultural practices, spanning nearly three decades.

A Lasting Legacy

As a much-respected member of the British expat community in Bogotá, Brian Moser’s contribution to visual anthropology is immeasurable. His work not only serves as a historical record of Colombia’s diverse cultures but also as a reminder of the importance of preserving these communities in the face of ongoing challenges. The Banco de la República’s virtual exhibition offers the public a chance to explore personal moments captured by Moser’s empathetic lens, and understand that images are not mere artifacts of the past, but historical documents that invite reflection on tradition and change.

The entire collection, including unpublished works, can also be consulted in person at the Luis Ángel Arango Library in Bogotá. Visit the virtual collection here:

https://babel.banrepcultural.org/digital/collection/p17054coll35