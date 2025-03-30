Memory, Territory, and Identity: The Art of Juliana Ríos

Bogotá’s LT Projects, the experimental space of the New York-based León Tovar Gallery, presents a captivating exhibition by Juliana Ríos Martínez, an artist whose work intertwines memory, nature, and identity. Titled “Encuentros y Nuevos Caminos” (Encounters and New Paths) Riós presents pieces from her 15-year artistic career and most acclaimed series, including ‘La cosecha’, ‘Paisajes conocidos’, ‘lugares lejanos’, and ‘Peregrinaciones’.

Born in Armenia, Quindío, with maternal roots in the department of La Guajira, Ríos has spent over fifteen years exploring themes of mestizaje and tradition through painting, sculpture, and animation. Her striking use of color and expressive brushstrokes breathe life into rural landscapes, particularly those of Villanueva, La Guajira, where she established her studio in 2019.

“When I am there, time slows down, and I listen to stories that shape my paintings,” believes Ríos. This connection is palpable in ‘La cosecha’, a thirteen-piece polyptych that visually narrates the passing of time through shifting hues. Similarly, ‘Peregrinaciones’ invites viewers on a journey through landscapes marked by faith and ritual.

In ‘Paisajes conocidos, lugares lejanos’, Ríos reflects on childhood in rural areas, weaving her personal experience as both an artist and a mother seeking reconnection with memory and nature. Her works capture the sensory richness of a vast territory – La Guajira – where whispering winds, golden sunsets, and rhythm of daily life offer an immersive experience for the viewer.

A recipient of international residencies and awards, Ríos has exhibited her work in Colombia, Canada, Cuba, Europe, and the U.S. Now, Bogotá audiences have the chance to experience her deeply personal yet universally resonant vision at LT Projects.

The inauguration on March 29 was hosted by the artist and gallery owner León Tovar. Guests were offered a unique opportunity to explore Ríos’ evocative use of color and space. “Encuentros y Nuevos Caminos” is open to public until June 15, and a vibrant reflection of cultural heritage and time’s ephemeral nature.

The inauguration drew an eclectic mix of art lovers, curators, and cultural figures. Among those in attendance were art collectors, art critics, fellow visual artists, and representatives from major cultural institutions.

Follow Juliana Ríos Martínez on Instagram: www.instagram.com/juliriosm/ .

Encuentros y Nuevos Caminos / Torres Atrio: Calle 28 No.13a-15, Pabellón 2