Fundraising with the AWC’s Masquerade Ball

The Country Club of Bogotá was the venue for the American Women’s Club annual Masquerade Ball and charity fundraising event that benefitted the AWC’s 10 sponsored foundations. The event on October 1 included a silent auction and cocktail hour, followed by the evening’s entertainment program with plenty of dancing among members and non-members.

The AWC hosts year-round events to help charities and non-profit organizations working with vulnerable populations. The AWC was founded in 1947 and is open all English-speaking expat women. Among the many charities that benefit from the AWC’s membership fees and fundraising is a home for mentally challenged adult women; day boarding schools for children and young adults; seniors homes and organizations working with young girls in precarious situations.