Fundraising with the AWC’s Masquerade Ball

By
The City Paper Staff
-
0
81
Constanza Cediel, Maggie Damis, Úrsula Levy, Tatiana Carrion, Leah Seebeck, Eva Weston and Maria Caro.
Constanza Cediel, Maggie Damis, Úrsula Levy, Tatiana Carrion, Leah Seebeck, Eva Weston and Maria Caro.

The Country Club of Bogotá was the venue for the American Women’s Club annual Masquerade Ball and charity fundraising event that benefitted the AWC’s 10 sponsored foundations. The event on October 1 included a silent auction and cocktail hour, followed by the evening’s entertainment program with plenty of dancing among members and non-members.

The AWC hosts year-round events to help charities and non-profit organizations working with vulnerable populations. The AWC was founded in 1947 and is open all English-speaking expat women. Among the many charities that benefit from the AWC’s membership fees and fundraising is a home for mentally challenged adult women; day boarding schools for children and young adults; seniors homes and organizations working with young girls in precarious situations.

Left to Right: Leah Seebeck, Eva Weston, Maggie Damis and Tatiana Carrion.
Left to Right: Leah Seebeck, Eva Weston, Maggie Damis and Tatiana Carrion.
Ernesto Rimari, Madelaine de Rimari, Eduardo Celi, Maggie Damis, Ani de la Quintana, Miguel Ostos.
Ernesto Rimari, Madelaine de Rimari, Eduardo Celi, Maggie Damis, Ani de la Quintana, Miguel Ostos.
Juan Carlos Moncayo, Viviana Daza, Mónica Crosby and Matthew Crosby.
Juan Carlos Moncayo, Viviana Daza, Mónica Crosby and Matthew Crosby.
Diego Peraza, Juana Martínez, Santiago Peraza, Steven Murillo, María Paula Arango and Felipe Giraldo.
Diego Peraza, Juana Martínez, Santiago Peraza, Steven Murillo, María Paula Arango and Felipe Giraldo.
Santiago Peraza, Eric Tabone, Roxana Irimea, Diego Peraza, David Simpson, Felipe Giraldo and Laura Simpson.
Santiago Peraza, Eric Tabone, Roxana Irimea, Diego Peraza, David Simpson, Felipe Giraldo and Laura Simpson.
Constanza Cediel, Maggie Damis, Úrsula Levy, Tatiana Carrion, Leah Seebeck, Eva Weston and Maria Caro.
Constanza Cediel, Maggie Damis, Úrsula Levy, Tatiana Carrion, Leah Seebeck, Eva Weston and Maria Caro.
Flower arrangement at the AWC's Masquerade Ball in Bogotá.
Flower arrangement at the AWC’s Masquerade Ball in Bogotá.