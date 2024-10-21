COP16 Biodiversity Summit opens in Cali with focus on “Peace with Nature”

As the second-most biodiverse nation on the planet, Colombia is a key player in global environmental governance. The leadership that the South American country can exert on the international community to promote conservation, halt biodiversity loss, and engage civil society in safeguarding endangered ecosystems is immense. As host of the 16th UN Biodiversity Conference (COP16), and with delegates from nearly 200 countries meeting in Cali, this two-week summit will address critical issues outlined in the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, where 196 nations pledged to protect 30% of land and marine ecosystems.

During the inaugural event on Sunday in the departmental capital of Valle del Cauca, President Gustavo Petro outlined to visiting dignitaries, representatives of non-governmental organizations, business leaders, and indigenous groups his administration’s conservation agenda, which aligns with the summit’s theme: “Peace with Nature.”

Calling for global powers to support a debt-for-climate action plan, President Petro reiterated his proposal to reduce developing countries’ external debt in exchange for environmental protection. “We need to change the global financial system, which today leads to death. It’s essential to reduce debt for climate action, allowing developing countries to lower economic risks while safeguarding biodiversity,” he said.

Referencing the indigenous peoples of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Petro described Colombia as the “heart of life on the planet” and emphasized the need to harness artificial intelligence for the benefit of life, not destruction. He also highlighted global conflicts, including violence in the Middle East and Ukraine, as examples of humanity’s challenges to preserving life.

Accompanied by Vice President Francia Márquez and Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, Petro has positioned the summit as an opportunity to advance peace initiatives in the country. Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, who receives Monday the chairmanship of COP16 from China, emphasized the conference’s theme, “Peace with Nature,” as part of broader efforts to empower communities in Colombia to address environmental challenges.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for significant financial investment in biodiversity preservation, urging delegates to secure commitments for additional public and private funding. “We must leave Cali with concrete commitments,” Guterres said in a video message, highlighting the need to bolster the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, created in 2022. “Developing countries are being plundered,” said Guterres.

Key issues on the agenda include slashing subsidies for industries that harm the environment and developing mechanisms to monitor compliance with biodiversity goals. Muhamad stressed the importance of aligning biodiversity protection with global efforts to combat climate change, describing it as “indispensable” to the energy transition and decarbonization efforts.

At the epicenter of an event that runs from October 20 to November 1, and the first time Colombia hosts COP16, Minister Muhamad underscored the significance of this gathering: “The impact of COP16 is not just environmental, it’s economic and social. This is an event managed with economic rigor and will have a real impact on the trade, tourism, and transportation sectors. Cali will experience a full hotel occupancy rate benefiting thousands of families,” said the Minister.

Muhamad also pointed to Colombia’s ambitious biodiversity agenda, which is set to be unveiled during the conference. The plan is expected to generate over 522,000 jobs and contribute 3% to the national GDP, with a particular focus on fostering an economy that revolves around biodiversity preservation.

According to estimates from the Ministry of Finance, the conference is projected to generate revenue of approximately COP$122.4 billio (roughly US$30 million), providing a much-needed boost to the local and national economy. Foreign visitors are expected to spend an average of US$200 per day, contributing to a rise in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In addition to direct spending, the event will create employment opportunities. More than 5,200 jobs are expected to be generated, with the tourism sector alone accounting for 3,770 new positions, while indirect employment is forecast to grow by around 1,500 jobs. The Colombian Hotel and Tourism Association (Cotelco) has witnessed hotel occupancy soar above 90% in October.

In another notable first, heads of state are scheduled to participate in the environmental summit, further elevating its profile on the international stage. Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo confirmed that the conference will be attended by world leaders, including Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Panama’s José Raúl Mulino, Honduras’ Xiomara Castro, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, and Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

“For us, COP16 is a commitment of both the state and society,” stated Murillo. “The agenda will showcase the hard work that has been done in preparation.” Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), visited Cali ahead of the conference and praised Colombia’s leadership. “Colombia is taking a step forward and demonstrating what it means to protect biodiversity,” she said. “We must ensure that COP16 serves as an accelerator for global action.”

With an estimated 16,000 participants anticipated to be in Cali, including 12 heads of state, 103 Environment Ministers, and over 1,000 accredited journalists, Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder is determined to ensure a seamless and safe experience for all. Brigadier General William Castaño confirmed that more than 10,000 police officers are deployed across the city.

To complement the summit’s official agenda, the Colombian government has organized a major cultural event titled “Peace with Nature: A Song for Life.” The concert, scheduled for October 26 at Cali’s Pascual Guerrero stadium, will feature performances by 11 national and international artists, including Rubén Blades, Ana Tijoux, Aterciopelados, and Herencia de Timbiquí.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the nine-hour concert, which will feature a wide range of musical genres representing both Colombia and Latin America. The highlight of the evening will be a symbolic act titled “From Water and Earth,” which will involve Afro-descendant leaders and representatives of Colombia’s rural communities. These leaders will use music, dance, and other artistic expressions to reflect on the relationship between humans and nature.

Cultural and Academic Events

COP16’s agenda also includes 280 cultural, artistic, and academic events scattered across Cali, reflecting the city’s rich history and connection to its natural surroundings. The organizers hope these activities will underline the importance of biocultural diversity and emphasize peaceful coexistence with the environment.

“This event seeks to celebrate not just biodiversity, but also cultural diversity,” said Minister of Culture Juan David Correa. “Through these initiatives, we aim to promote respect for the environment while fostering a deeper understanding of Colombia’s natural and cultural heritage.”

As global attention turns to Cali, the opening of “The People’s COP16” marks a pivotal moment for Colombia to demonstrate its commitment to preserving biodiversity, promote sustainable tourism, and advance its vision of environmental leadership on the world stage. This summit not only highlights Colombia’s rich natural heritage but also positions the country at the vanguard in fostering innovative solutions to protect wildlife. “One of the main objectives the Colombian government has as a host of the biodiversity COP is to increase the profile of biodiversity within the climate crisis,” emphasized Minister Muhamad. “Nature is not a resource; it is the fiber of life.”